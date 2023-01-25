Fillies unable to hang on against Atlantic

SHENANDOAH — A 15-0 second half run by the Shenandoah girls basketball team was erased by a 21-2 finish by Atlantic in a 44-32 win for the Trojans over the Fillies Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Shenandoah High School.

The Fillies trailed 23-15 after Aubrey Guyer scored inside and added a free throw at the 5:48 mark of the third quarter, but the next 15 belonged to Shenandoah.

Lynnae Green scored inside and then Chloe Denton hit consecutive triples to tie the game at 23 with 3:01 left in the third quarter. Two more baskets by Green gave Shenandoah a 27-23 lead at the end of third period. Denton opened the final period with another triple, but the run ended there.

Atlantic came right down the floor after the Denton 3-pointer and Guyer scored and was fouled on a play inside, in which Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich and many of the Fillies fans thought should have been called a travel before the basket. Guyer made the free throw. Green was called for traveling on the other end and the Fillies never recovered.

“We went on a nice run there and got (the lead) up to seven,” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said, “but then there was a play that didn’t go our way. Momentum changed and we never got it back. (Harter) did a nice job, she was a lot more aggressive. They kept scoring and we did the opposite.”

After Atlantic drew even, Shenandoah’s Macey Finlay was able to score in the lane at the 5:08 mark, but Shenandoah wouldn’t score again.

The Fillies fell to 9-9 and saw an Atlantic team that has spent time in the 3A state rankings this season improve to 13-4. Weinrich’s team was close to what would have very likely been their best win of the season, but they were unable to finish.

“There were some good things,” Weinrich said. “It’s the same thing we have been talking about all year, we just have to be consistent. We can be a good team for portions of the game, but we talk a lot about playing 32 minutes and (Tuesday) we weren’t able to finish.”

Green and Denton did the bulk of the work on the offensive end for Shenandoah, combining for 27 of the team’s 32 points. Green had 15 points and added 19 rebounds. Denton scored 12 points, all from behind the 3-point line.

Weinrich said Shenandoah’s 15-0 second half run shows what his team is capable of doing.

“When we would get some good shots,” Weinrich said, “we were able to knock down a couple (3-pointers) and that opened up our inside game. Everything was clicking for a little bit. We had things going.”

The Fillies finished with 32 turnovers and Weinrich said it’s those numbers that led to the tough finish.

“We didn’t take care of the ball,” Weinrich said. “We couldn’t get a shot to go in and we rushed a couple things. We had a couple chances, but we didn’t finish. Credit to them, they were better at the end.”

Jada Jensen led three Trojans in double figures with 13 points. Guyer added 11 points and Harter finished with 10.

Kassidy Stephens finished with three points and Finlay scored two to complete Shenandoah’s scoring. Finlay added three rebounds. Abby Martin secured four rebounds. Jenna Burdorf added three rebounds and Caroline Rogers contributed three assists.

Next is another Hawkeye 10 Conference foe for the Fillies as they travel to Denison for an afternoon tip Friday.