ATLANTIC – The Shenandoah Fillies had more hits than Atlantic and committed less errors, but the Trojans hit two home runs and the Fillies couldn’t find the big hit in a 3-0 Atlantic win Saturday, July 8, in a Class 3A Region 4 semifinal.

The Trojans advanced to a regional final while the Fillies ended their season with an 11-19 record.

In three different innings, the Fillies left a runner at third base. The first time came in the third inning when Caroline Rogers and Jenna Burdorf both singled with two outs and were standing on second and third with Lynnae Green at the plate. Green lined out to center field.

In the fifth inning, Kassidy Stephens reached second base on an error with one out, and then with two outs Burdorf singled her to third. But a groundout ended the inning.

Peyton Athen reached base on an error to open the sixth inning. Courtesy runner Rachel Jones was bunted over to second and took third on a groundout, but another groundout ended the frame.

“That’s happened to us a few different times this year,” Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf said. “We had opportunities, but couldn’t get the big hit. We asked the girls to compete and give us a chance and they sure did that (Saturday).”

Jenna Burdorf had two of the seven Shenandoah hits against Atlantic pitcher Riley Wood, who struck out six over seven scoreless innings.

Athen pitched well for Shenandoah, but gave up a couple long balls. Claire Pellett hit a two-out solo home run in the third inning for the game’s first run. Atlantic added a run in the fourth on two hits, a sacrifice bunt and a wild pitch. Zoey Kirchhoff added a solo blast in the sixth.

Athen gave up five hits and three runs, two earned, with two strikeouts, over six innings.

“Peyton pitched outstanding,” the coach said. “Both of those home runs were on first pitch fastballs. All we have asked her to do is pound the zone and let her defense play and you can’t fault that.”

While the Fillies ended just 11-19, they finished the season in regional tournament play beating a Clarinda team that won 22 games and finished third in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and playing right with an Atlantic team that earned its 23rd win Saturday and finished second in the conference.

“The growth from the beginning of the year to (the end) was outstanding,” coach Aaron Burdorf said. “We had two goals going into the season. Be good teammates and have fun and whatever happens on the scoreboard happens. Over the last three weeks, this team has made leaps and bounds of growth and you can see it in the kids’ faces. They wanted it a little more than they wanted it going back to the end of May. I’m super proud of the girls overall.”

The Fillies also return everybody going into next year.

“I told the girls that going into this season I had no clue what the lineup was going to be or who to put in what position in the batting order,” the coach said. “Now I have no doubt in my mind what this team is going to look like next year. What I want to see is competition and who wants to take one of those positions away from someone else, who wants to grow as a softball player and make the difference between where we started this year and where we’ll start next year.”