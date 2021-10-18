 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fillies volleyball closes regular season with two wins
0 comments

Fillies volleyball closes regular season with two wins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lynnae Green, Shenandoah

Shenandoah freshman Lynnae Green attacks between Creston's two blockers during Shenandoah's home loss to the Panthers Tuesday, Oct. 5.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah volleyball team finished its regular season with a pair of 2-0 wins Thursday, Oct. 14, at Thomas Jefferson High School.

The Fillies beat the host Yellow Jackets 25-12 and 26-24 and took down Southwest Valley 25-22 and 25-9.

Shenandoah’s first win of the night came against the Timberwolves and saw Kate Lantz lead the offense with seven kills. Ashlynn Hodges added six winners while Jenna Burdorf finished with four. Lynnae Green added two kills while Aliyah Parker finished with 10 assists. Peyton Athen added five assists.

Hodges finished the match with five digs to lead the back row. Brooklen Black added four digs and Parker finished with three. Macey Finlay and Caroline Rogers ended with two digs each. Green put up three blocks while Hodges had two.

Parker and Cassidy Morris served two aces each for the Fillies.

Green and Hodges finished with six kills each to lead the Fillies in the win over Thomas Jefferson. Lantz added five. Athen ended with 12 assists and Parker added five.

Hodges and Finlay led the back row with seven digs each. Black added four.

Rogers served three of the six Shenandoah aces.

The Fillies were 95% from the service line for the two matches and finished regular season play with a 13-18 record.

Shenandoah opens play in the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament Monday at Clarinda.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the 4-year-old unicycler destined for the X-Games!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics