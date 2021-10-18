Fillies volleyball closes regular season with two wins

The Shenandoah volleyball team finished its regular season with a pair of 2-0 wins Thursday, Oct. 14, at Thomas Jefferson High School.

The Fillies beat the host Yellow Jackets 25-12 and 26-24 and took down Southwest Valley 25-22 and 25-9.

Shenandoah’s first win of the night came against the Timberwolves and saw Kate Lantz lead the offense with seven kills. Ashlynn Hodges added six winners while Jenna Burdorf finished with four. Lynnae Green added two kills while Aliyah Parker finished with 10 assists. Peyton Athen added five assists.

Hodges finished the match with five digs to lead the back row. Brooklen Black added four digs and Parker finished with three. Macey Finlay and Caroline Rogers ended with two digs each. Green put up three blocks while Hodges had two.

Parker and Cassidy Morris served two aces each for the Fillies.

Green and Hodges finished with six kills each to lead the Fillies in the win over Thomas Jefferson. Lantz added five. Athen ended with 12 assists and Parker added five.

Hodges and Finlay led the back row with seven digs each. Black added four.

Rogers served three of the six Shenandoah aces.