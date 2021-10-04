 Skip to main content
Fillies volleyball drops five-setter to St. Albert
Fillies volleyball drops five-setter to St. Albert

Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah

Shenandoah sophomore Jenna Burdorf makes an attack against Clarinda's block during the Fillies' loss to the Cardinals Tuesday, Sept. 21.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Fillies took a couple sets from St. Albert, but fell short against the Saintes 3-2 Thursday, Sept. 30, in a match played at Shenandoah High School.

The Fillies looked good early in taking the opening set 25-20, but dropped the next two 25-11 and 25-14. Shenandoah responded well, however, and won the fourth set 25-21, to force a final race to 15. That race was won comfortably by St. Albert 15-4 and the Saintes – who are state-ranked in Class 1A – earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference win.

Ashlynn Hodges reached double figures offensively with 10 kills for the match. Lynnae Green added seven winners while Kate Lantz finished with six. Jenna Burdorf chipped in two kills. Peyton Athen set up the offense with 14 assists and Aliyah Parker added eight.

Shenandoah had three athletes earn double digit digs on the evening, led by Macey Finlay’s 21. Hodges added 15 digs while Brooklen Black finished with 10. Burdorf picked up eight digs, Lantz had five, Parker four and Green and Athen both contributed three.

Shenandoah had a great night at the net defensively with Hodges accumulating seven blocks. Green added six while Cassidy Morris finished with four. Lantz ended with three digs and Navaeh Yale two.

Hodges served three aces and Black had two as the Fillies ended the evening at 90% from the service line.

Shenandoah fell to 9-13 on the season and 1-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. St. Albert improved to and 11-9 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

Cowboy XC 4th at Nebraska City
