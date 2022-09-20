Fillies volleyball earns Mount Ayr Tournament title

The Shenandoah Fillies won all five of their matches, dropping just two sets along the way, to win the Mount Ayr Raiderette Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Fillies beat Interstate 35 and Wayne 2-0 to start pool play and then finished pool play with a 2-1 win over Mount Ayr. The Fillies won a 2-1 thriller over East Mills in the semifinals and then beat Clarke 2-0 to win the tournament title.

The Fillies opened with a 21-15, 21-5 win over Interstate 35.

Ashlynn Hodges and Kate Lantz led the Fillies with five kills each, while Lynnae Green, Jenna Burdorf and Genevive Jones all had two. Aliyah Parker finished with six assists and Peyton Athen added four.

The Shenandoah defense was led by Macey Finlay’s seven digs. Sylvia Hennings added four and Athen had two. Burdorf finished with two blocks.

Shenandoah’s second match was just as easy -- a 21-5, 21-13 win over Wayne.

Green led the offense with five kills with Hodges adding three. Jones, Lantz and Burdorf all finished with two winners. Parker set up 11 assists with Athen adding five. Shenandoah hit .464 for the match.

Finlay’s three digs were enough to lead the team. Hodges and Hennings added two.

The Fillies then played Mount Ayr with both teams coming in 2-0 in pool play, and Shenandoah won 21-11, 19-21 and 15-5.

Hodges led the Fillie offense with nine kills. Jones added five and Green put four away. Burdorf, Lantz and Hennings all had two kills. Athen led the offense with 15 assists. Parker finished with five while Hennings added three and Hodges two.

Defensively, Finlay, Hodges, Parker, Burdorf and Athen all had four digs to share team-high honors. Hennings was just behind with three digs and Jones recorded two.

Shenandoah’s closest win came in the semifinals in a 19-25, 27-25, 16-14 win over East Mills.

Hodges led the Fillie offense with nine kills. Finlay and Lantz added four each with Jones recording three and Green, Caroline Rogers and Navaeh Haffner two. Athen and Parker had 12 and 10 assists respectively.

Finlay led the back row with six digs with Hodges supplying five and Parker four. Hennings added two digs. Burdorf got up for four blocks with Lantz adding two.

The Fillies took down Clarke 25-5 and 26-24 in the championship match.

Hodges led the Fillies with 11 kills in the final. Lantz added five winners, Burdorf had four and Jones and Green put three away. Rogers had two kills. Athen set up 16 assists and Parker finished with seven.

Finlay led the back row with six digs. Burdorf, Hennings and Hodges all had four, with Athen, Parker and Jones ending with two. Rogers and Burdorf had two blocks each.

The Fillies served at 94% for the day with Burdorf leading the group with 18 aces. Athen added 11 ace serves, Finlay had 11 and Hennings, Hodges and Parker all had five.

The five wins moved Shenandoah’s season record to 13-5. The Fillies are back in Hawkeye 10 Conference play Tuesday in Atlantic for a triangular against the Trojans and Kuemper.