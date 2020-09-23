Fillies volleyball falls to Clarinda on senior night

Elwood said her group refocused well after that second set.

“We told them before the match that we’re not losing to them at all,” said Elwood, “but it happened and we said that’s not going to define our night. We have to come out like we did in the first set.”

Elwood said serve receive was better in the final two sets and everything went Clarinda’s way to start the third set as the Cardinals scored the first eight points.

A Jasmine Rogers kill ended the run, and started a 5-0 spurt for the Fillies. The Fillies erased the entire eight point lead to tie the score at 11. Clarinda scored the next five points, however, and rolled from there straight into the final set, which saw team take an 8-2 lead to start.

“We did a nice job on some things,” said Comstock. “Our back row did a nice job. Macee (Blank) and Sidda (Rodewald) stepped up their games. Serving was not our strong suit though. In the front row certain players played well and met my expectations and some did not. There’s no excuse as to how some of us played and we’ll have to fix that.”

Comstock liked her team’s defensive play for the most part, mentioning Rodewald and Blank again. She also said Olivia Stogdill covered the block well and Bailey Maher played well at times.