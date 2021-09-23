Fillies volleyball swept at Clarinda

CLARINDA – The Clarinda volleyball team rallied late in the first and third sets and used a big run late in the second to earn a 3-0 home win over Shenandoah Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Game scores were 25-22, 25-19 and 25-23.
Paige Millikan led Clarinda with 15 kills to help the Cardinals improve to 9-9 overall and 3-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Millikan was named the match’s Most Impressive Athlete and said it was nice to get a win over a rival.
“We set up for them to have a big block,” Millikan said, “so covering our hitters was our biggest issue and we covered well (Tuesday). Our defense was so much better than it has been lately and getting kills was very fun.”
It was Shenandoah who started well with Lynnae Green and Kate Lantz putting away two kills each to force an early Cardinal timeout at 10-4.
“We had a game plan going in,” Shenandoah head coach Toni Comstock said. “We watched film and knew what we wanted to do. Early on we executed and then I don’t know where the game plan went.”
Clarinda came up big after the timeout with Millikan catching fire on the left side and Presley Jobe’s serving giving the Cardinals a 7-0 run and an 11-10 lead.
The set stayed close with both teams enjoying small leads the rest of the way. A kill by Lantz gave Shenandoah a 22-21 advantage, but the Cardinals scored the final four points, again with Jobe at the service line.
Clarinda led much of the second set, but didn’t put it away until late. Kills by Lantz and Ashlynn Hodges brought the Fillies within 15-14, but Clarinda scored the next four. Shenandoah scored two, but the next five belonged to the Cardinals for a 9-2 run to go up 24-16. It took the Cardinals a few set points to finish, but they did at 25-19 for a 2-0 lead.
The third set was similar to the first except that neither team was able to enjoy a big lead. Shenandoah led 8-5 early on a Genivive Jones kill, but Clarinda scored the next three. The Fillies led again at 18-15, but again Clarinda scored three straight. Shenandoah again went in front at 21-19, but watched the Cardinals score the next five with Sage Howard, Taylor Cole and Skylar Kelley all contributing winners during the run. Shenandoah saved two set points, but Cole was able to earn a kill and finish off the win for the Cardinals.
Clarinda head coach Jess Doyle said seeing her team finish strong in each set was great to see.
“We have been in a lot of close matches and as soon as we get to serve receive it feels like it’s always something,” Doyle said. “Either we’re struggling with the pass or can’t get the hit through the block. They finally got it done (Tuesday) and it feels good.”
Millikan’s 15 kills was followed by nine from Cole and five from Kelley. Chloe Strait and Emmy Allbaugh added three kills each and Howard finished with two. The Cardinals have been without Avery Walter for a few days because of illness and Doyle said the change in rotation worked well.
“We miss Avery, but she hasn’t been around lately and we had to change things up,” Doyle said. “We chose to bring Paige to the outside and she’s been our go-to hitter.”
Millikan said it was a fun night of volleyball and has been a fun senior season so far.
“There have been so many new things this year and everyone has been adapting,” Millikan said. “We started a whole new rotation, everyone adapted to it and it obviously worked.”
Allbaugh set up 24 assists for the Cardinals and also led the team with 14 digs. Jobe added 11 digs while Cole finished with 10. Bailey Nordyke ended with six digs while Strait and Kelley had two. Jobe served three aces.
Comstock said her team showed well at times, but wasn’t aggressive enough consistently enough.
“We’re typically an aggressive serving team,” Comstock said, “but (Tuesday) we served aggressively for two or three points and then we would serve it into the net or out. We couldn’t finish those sets. We would go from up two to down two and then when it got to the last five points it just didn’t go our way.”
Comstock has an extremely young team, one that fell to 9-10 overall and 1-3 in the conference with the loss. She had four freshmen on the floor together at times during the match. She said they are improving quickly, but still need more experience.
“It’s an adjustment playing against girls three to four years older than you,” Comstock said. “The speed of the game is a challenge, but that will come when they get older. We just need to execute, get the ball up and go play. Up until about the 20th point (Tuesday), when we would make an error we shook it off, but we would get to 20-21 points and then an error turned into a second error and then a third. When it’s in our favor our hitters are taking care of the ball, but when it comes to crunch time, I felt we played scared.”
Hodges led the Fillies with seven kills. Lantz added six while Jenna Burdorf finished with five winners. Green added two.
Peyton Athen led the Fillies with 13 assists while Aliyah Parker added five.
Macey Finlay led the Shenandoah back line with 12 digs while Hodges added 11. Green and Brooklen Black put up four digs each while Burdorf had two. Green and Cassidy Morris led Shenandoah’s block with three each.
Shenandoah has another conference road match Thursday at Lewis Central.
The Cardinals responded well Tuesday after winning just one match at Saturday’s Red Oak Tournament and Doyle said she continues to be impressed by her setter, Emmy Allbaugh, and her libero, Presley Jobe, so far this season.
“Presley is a go-getter and will do anything for the team,” Doyle said. “I tell her something and she’ll take it to heart and not mess it up again. She really wants to be a good volleyball player and she is. Emmy is the only setter in the rotation and we have thrown a lot at her. She has adapted to all of it and now is able to tell the hitters what they’re doing. She’s a lot more comfortable and confident.”