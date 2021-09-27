Fillies volleyball swept at Lewis Central

The Shenandoah Fillies traveled to Lewis Central Thursday, Sept. 23, and came home with a 3-0 loss.

Game scores were 25-7, 25-18 and 25-11.

The Fillies had 15 hitting errors against 13 winners for the match. Ashlynn Hodges led the team with five kills. Kate Lantz added four winners while Jenna Burdorf finished with two. Peyton Athen accumulated seven assists with Aliyah Parker picking up two.

Brooklen Black led Shenandoah’s back line with six digs. Hodges and Macey Finlay added four each while Lantz and Parker had three and Burdorf two.

Cassidy Morris had two blocks for Shenandoah.

The Fillies didn’t have a single serving error in 32 attempts, but fell to 9-11 on the season and 1-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Lewis Central improved to 5-9 on the season and 3-2 in the conference.