Fillies volleyball swept at Lewis Central
Shenandoah volleyball celebrates

The Fillies celebrate after blocking a kill attempt from the Titans in the second set of Thursday's game at Lewis Central. Pictured, from left: Ashlynn Hodges, Kate Lantz, Macey Finlay, Cassidy Morris, Caroline Rogers and Aliyah Parker

 Photo courtesy Austin Heinen/The Daily Nonpareil

The Shenandoah Fillies traveled to Lewis Central Thursday, Sept. 23, and came home with a 3-0 loss.

Game scores were 25-7, 25-18 and 25-11.

The Fillies had 15 hitting errors against 13 winners for the match. Ashlynn Hodges led the team with five kills. Kate Lantz added four winners while Jenna Burdorf finished with two. Peyton Athen accumulated seven assists with Aliyah Parker picking up two.

Brooklen Black led Shenandoah’s back line with six digs. Hodges and Macey Finlay added four each while Lantz and Parker had three and Burdorf two.

Cassidy Morris had two blocks for Shenandoah.

The Fillies didn’t have a single serving error in 32 attempts, but fell to 9-11 on the season and 1-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Lewis Central improved to 5-9 on the season and 3-2 in the conference.

