Fillies volleyball swept by Titans

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies dropped a 3-0 home decision in Hawkeye 10 Conference play Thursday, Oct. 6, but Fillies head coach Toni Comstock was pleased with her team’s effort in a 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 loss to Class 4A No. 11 Lewis Central.

“A win is a win and I would have loved to get the win,” Comstock said, “but I told the girls I would rather take this loss and praise them because we played like a team. We played together and that led us to the points that we got.”

The Fillies had multiple sections of the match where they played right with the Titans, but the Titan offense proved too much over the course of each set.

Set two was the closest, with Shenandoah jumping in front early. Lewis Central took the lead for good at 7-6 and extended the advantage to 16-10 at one point, but the Fillies closed to within one at 18-17 on a Macey Finlay ace. The Titans scored the next four, however, and wouldn’t allow Shenandoah to even the match.

“In game two, we had all three hitters going at the same time,” Comstock said, “and they couldn’t stop our hitting. We had some service errors and some troubles with serve receive, but I’m pleasantly pleased and we need to take this team atmosphere into (our next match).”

An early 6-0 run gave Lewis Central control of the opening set at 12-6. A Kate Lantz kill ended the run, but the Titans immediately scored another six in a row. Shenandoah started to find some rhythm late in the first set and that carried into the second.

Lewis Central closed the sweep with another strong run in the third set. Shenandoah had trimmed a 13-7 deficit to 14-13, leading to a Lewis Central timeout. The teams traded points out of the timeout, but Lewis Central scored the next seven to put it away.

Comstock said the defense needed to be better, but also gave credit to the conference’s second-place team.

“We have to be on our toes,” Comstock said. “We are working hard to get at least a deflection with our block and we have to be prepared for that. We were lacking in that area (Thursday). Lewis Central has some strong hitters and they had some good hits that nobody was going to pick up.”

Lynnae Green led Shenandoah’s effort at the net with four blocks. Ashlynn Hodges added three and Caroline Rogers finished with two. Hodges led the back line with eight digs. Finlay picked up six and Sylvia Hennings finished with four. Peyton Athen, Jenna Burdorf and Rogers all had two digs for the match.

Hodges and Kate Lantz led a balanced offensive attack with five kills each. Rogers added four and Genevive Jones put away three winners. Green earned two.

“When you look at our numbers, we’re all relatively equal, which is a good thing,” Comstock said. “It’s wonderful to have that many hitters. At the beginning of the season, some of our top hitters were hitting well and they couldn’t stop us, and now they have figured that they have to put up a double block against them, which allows others to step up and hit and right now we’re working toward that and mixing up the ball.”

Aliyah Parker set nine assists and Athen added seven for the Fillies. Finlay pushed up two assists.

Shenandoah served at 90% efficiency for the evening with six ace serves, led by two each from Hodges and Finlay.

The Fillies fell to 16-12 on the season and 4-5 in the conference. They are home again Tuesday to take on Clarinda and Comstock said the success they had Thursday playing as a team has to carry over into Tuesday and beyond.

“We have been working hard on playing as a team,” Comstock said. “We hit a slump there for a while when we didn’t look like we were playing as one. We have done a lot of team bonding and some buddy system play and it’s finally paying off. There wasn’t one bad attitude or negative look toward someone else and it was fun to see that.”

Shenandoah hosts Clarinda Tuesday and then closes out the regular season Thursday with a home triangular against Thomas Jefferson and Southwest Valley.