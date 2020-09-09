 Skip to main content
Fillies volleyball swept in Harlan
Shenandoah volleyball

Pictured are members of the 2020 Shenandoah volleyball team. Front row, from left: Mia Parker, Jasmine Rogers, Sidda Rodewald, Delanie Voshell, Macee Blank, Olivia Stogdill and Bailey Maher. Second row, from left: Elizabeth Mather, Brooklen Black, Allie Eveland, Grace Johnson, Cassidy Morris, Kallee Kalkas, Reese Spiegel and Kylie Shaw. Third row, from left: Emma Johnston, Amelia Mattes, Vesta Bopp, Dezi Jordan, Kate Lantz, Paige Gleason and Sydney Edwards. Back row, from left: Cambre Millikan, Jenna Burdorf, Aliyah Parker, Caroline Rogers, Allison Kinser (manager), Kassidy Stephens, Macey Finlay, Taylor Henderson, Sophia Adkins and Mandi Rausch.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Fillies left Harlan with a 3-0 loss in Hawkeye 10 Conference action, Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Game scores were 25-12, 25-20 and 25-16.

Jasmine Rogers led Shenandoah’s offense with seven kills while Allie Eveland and Kate Lantz added five each. Jenna Burdorf contributed two.

Mia Parker set up the Fillies offense with 10 assists. Brooklen Black added four while Burdorf had three.

Sidda Rodewald led the Fillies with eight digs. Black added seven and Parker finished with six. Bailey Maher contributed four digs, Olivia Stogdill had three while Macee Blank and Lantz ended with two each.

Shenandoah was 84 percent from the service line with Parker, Blank and Black all serving two aces.

Shenandoah fell to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the conference ahead of its home tournament, Saturday, Sept. 12.

Harlan improved to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

