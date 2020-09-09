Fillies volleyball swept in Harlan

The Shenandoah Fillies left Harlan with a 3-0 loss in Hawkeye 10 Conference action, Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Game scores were 25-12, 25-20 and 25-16.
Jasmine Rogers led Shenandoah’s offense with seven kills while Allie Eveland and Kate Lantz added five each. Jenna Burdorf contributed two.
Mia Parker set up the Fillies offense with 10 assists. Brooklen Black added four while Burdorf had three.
Sidda Rodewald led the Fillies with eight digs. Black added seven and Parker finished with six. Bailey Maher contributed four digs, Olivia Stogdill had three while Macee Blank and Lantz ended with two each.
Shenandoah was 84 percent from the service line with Parker, Blank and Black all serving two aces.
Shenandoah fell to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the conference ahead of its home tournament, Saturday, Sept. 12.
Harlan improved to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!