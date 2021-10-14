 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fillies volleyball swept twice in home finale
0 comments

Fillies volleyball swept twice in home finale

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah

Shenandoah sophomore Aliyah Parker puts a set in play during the Fillies loss to Creston Tuesday, Oct. 5.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Fillies dropped a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference matches Tuesday, Oct. 12, in their home gym.

The Fillies opened the evening with a 25-6, 25-15, 26-24 loss to Atlantic. Then, after Red Oak beat Atlantic 3-0, the Fillies fell to Red Oak 25-13, 25-20, 25-16.

Jenna Burdorf’s four kills were most for the Fillies in the loss against Atlantic as the team had five more hitting errors than they did kills. Ashlynn Hodges and Caroline Rogers added three kills each for Shenandoah while Cassidy Morris, Lynnae Green and Kate Lantz all finished with two. Peyton Athen contributed 10 assists and Aliyah Parker added four.

Hodges and Macey Finlay’s nine digs tied for most on the team in the match with Parker and Brooklen Black adding seven each. Athen finished with five digs, Burdorf three and Green two. Hodges led the Fillies with three blocks while Green had two.

Hodges and Athen had two ace serves each as the Fillies were 94% from the service line.

Hodges led the Shenandoah offense in the loss to Red Oak with six kills. Lantz finished with four and Green had two as the Fillies again had more hitting errors than kills. Athen finished with five assists and Parker contributed three.

Black led the back row with eight digs. Athen and Finlay added five each. Rogers, Parker and Green all had three while Hodges ended the match with two.

The Fillies had just one ace serve in the match and served at 88%.

Shenandoah fell to 11-18 on the season and ended conference play at 1-9. They finish the regular season Thursday with a triangular at Thomas Jefferson in Council Bluffs against the host Yellow Jackets and Southwest Valley.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fillies swept at home by Creston
Sports

Fillies swept at home by Creston

SHENANDOAH – On a night that looked like Shenandoah volleyball had a good chance to earn their second Hawkeye 10 Conference win of the season,…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics