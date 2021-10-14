Fillies volleyball swept twice in home finale

The Shenandoah Fillies dropped a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference matches Tuesday, Oct. 12, in their home gym.

The Fillies opened the evening with a 25-6, 25-15, 26-24 loss to Atlantic. Then, after Red Oak beat Atlantic 3-0, the Fillies fell to Red Oak 25-13, 25-20, 25-16.

Jenna Burdorf’s four kills were most for the Fillies in the loss against Atlantic as the team had five more hitting errors than they did kills. Ashlynn Hodges and Caroline Rogers added three kills each for Shenandoah while Cassidy Morris, Lynnae Green and Kate Lantz all finished with two. Peyton Athen contributed 10 assists and Aliyah Parker added four.

Hodges and Macey Finlay’s nine digs tied for most on the team in the match with Parker and Brooklen Black adding seven each. Athen finished with five digs, Burdorf three and Green two. Hodges led the Fillies with three blocks while Green had two.

Hodges and Athen had two ace serves each as the Fillies were 94% from the service line.

Hodges led the Shenandoah offense in the loss to Red Oak with six kills. Lantz finished with four and Green had two as the Fillies again had more hitting errors than kills. Athen finished with five assists and Parker contributed three.