Fillies volleyball wins twice, finishes third at Mount Ayr Tournament

Shenandoah’s runner-up finish in the Black Pool put them up against Red Pool winner Lamoni in the semifinals and the Fillies fell 25-21, 25-21.

Eveland led the offense against the Demons with seven kills. Rogers finished with six while Lantz had four, Morris three and Maher two. Parker finished with 15 assists with Black adding six.

Blank and Rodewald finished with six digs each. Maher and Black added four. Stogdill ended with three and Eveland two. Rogers had another two blocks.

Shenandoah ended its day with a strong 25-14, 25-13 win over Interstate 35.

Rogers led the offense with six kills while Eveland added five winners. Lantz had four kills and Morris three. Black contributed 11 assists with Parker adding nine.

The block was strong with the Fillies putting up seven total blocks, led by three from Rogers and two from Parker.

Stogdill finished with a team best five digs. Blank added four while Parker, Black and Rodewald all had three. Maher added two.