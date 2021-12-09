Fillies win fourth straight as part of basketball split at Red Oak

The Shenandoah Fillies won their fourth consecutive basketball game, a 50-13 triumph at Red Oak, while the Mustangs dropped a 66-41 decision Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Red Oak High School.

The Fillies rolled from the opening tip, leading 14-3 after the first quarter, 29-4 at halftime and 42-6 after the third period.

Ava Wolf led the Fillies with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Nine of those rebounds came on the offensive end.

Chloe Denton added eight points off the bench for the Fillies. Macey Finlay and Allie Eveland scored five points each. Eveland also contributed six rebounds and three steals while Finlay ended with four rebounds and three steals.

Kassidy Stephens scored three points and collected three rebounds for Shenandoah while Reese Spiegel, Keelee Razee, Caroline Rogers and Jenna Burdorf all had two points. Razee pulled down five rebounds while Burdorf had four. Spiegel distributed three assists and Rogers ended with three steals.

Brooklen Black scored one point and added four steals while Lynnae Green pulled down seven rebounds for Shenandoah.

Olivia Bozwell and Merced Ramirez scored five points each to lead Red Oak.

Shenandoah improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while the Tigers fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2.

Zach Foster scored 21 points, including connecting on five 3-point shots, in the Mustangs’ road loss.

Camden Lorimor added five points off the bench and collected three rebounds for Shenandoah. Nolan Mount finished with four points and three rebounds. Mitchell Jones and Blake Herold scored three points each with Herold adding six rebounds and three assists.

Beau Gardner and Seth Zwickel scored two points each for the Mustangs while Gage Herron scored one point and Evan Holmes finished with five rebounds.

Max DeVries paced the Tigers with 25 points.

Shenandoah fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the conference while the Tigers improved to 2-1 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.

The Shenandoah boys are home Friday to take on Essex while both teams are at home Monday to take on Clarinda.