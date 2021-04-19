Fillies win home meet, Morales qualifies for Drake Relays

Essex finished fourth overall with 56 points and Sidney took ninth in the 10-team field with 18 points.

The Essex Trojanettes beat the other four Corner Conference schools in the field, but head coach Jasmine Glasgo said they left some points out there.

“We had some negative attitudes coming in,” Glasgo said. “Maybe it was just having two meets so close together. We haven’t really experienced that yet. We’re starting to see some injuries popping up, but this meet was competitive. It was good to see Fremont-Mills for the first time.”

The Cowgirls scored 18 points, but head coach Donnie Sears said his team showed well compared to previous meets.

“Most of our times were season-bests,” Sears said. “Our throwers did well. Kandra Laumann was in her first meet and she’ll make some noise in the long jump. We were missing two out of our 4x800 and we threw two girls in there that normally don’t run that race and they ran well. We ran a shuttle for the first time. We had good times across the board compared to where we have been. I’m pleased.”

Morales won the shot put and discus to lead the Fillies. Teammate Mia Parker was third in both events. Parker threw the shot put 35-1.5. Morales won the discus with a season-best 110-5.5 while Parker went 92-9.