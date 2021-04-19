Fillies win home meet, Morales qualifies for Drake Relays

SHENANDOAH – The team race came down to the final event and the Shenandoah Fillies scored enough points to secure a home meet title Thursday, April 15.
The Fillies scored 124 points, just three ahead of Riverside to capture the Fillie Relays.
“They did a tremendous job,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said. “We ran the kids hard and a lot of them had back-to-back events. We knew we had to go score points and we did. It showed all the way down to the wire how much we had to do to win the meet.”
A runner-up finish in the 4x400 relay, just behind Riverside, was enough to capture the meet title.
Another big story for the Fillies was Sara Morales qualifying for the Drake Relays in the shot put. Morales’ throw of 39 feet, 8.75 inches put her into 10th overall in the state and secured her spot in Thursday’s Relays.
“She’s a special girl,” Ratliff said on Morales. “She not only works hard in track, but in the weight room. It doesn’t surprise me that this day finally came for her. She keeps getting better. I know her throws in previous meets haven’t been where she wanted them, but her practice and her work in the weight room speaks volumes of what happened (Thursday). I’m happy for her that she accomplished that goal. Now, hopefully she can make some noise there too.”
Essex finished fourth overall with 56 points and Sidney took ninth in the 10-team field with 18 points.
The Essex Trojanettes beat the other four Corner Conference schools in the field, but head coach Jasmine Glasgo said they left some points out there.
“We had some negative attitudes coming in,” Glasgo said. “Maybe it was just having two meets so close together. We haven’t really experienced that yet. We’re starting to see some injuries popping up, but this meet was competitive. It was good to see Fremont-Mills for the first time.”
The Cowgirls scored 18 points, but head coach Donnie Sears said his team showed well compared to previous meets.
“Most of our times were season-bests,” Sears said. “Our throwers did well. Kandra Laumann was in her first meet and she’ll make some noise in the long jump. We were missing two out of our 4x800 and we threw two girls in there that normally don’t run that race and they ran well. We ran a shuttle for the first time. We had good times across the board compared to where we have been. I’m pleased.”
Morales won the shot put and discus to lead the Fillies. Teammate Mia Parker was third in both events. Parker threw the shot put 35-1.5. Morales won the discus with a season-best 110-5.5 while Parker went 92-9.
The Fillies also did well in the distance events. Brenna Godfread won the 800 in 2 minutes, 36.39 seconds and Christene Johnson took the 1500 title in 5:50.52.
“Christene came out and won the 1500 right after running the 800,” Ratliff said. “That’s a tough task and she came out and did what we needed her to do.”
Shenandoah’s other win came in the shuttle hurdle relay with a team of Caroline Rogers, Sarah Gilbert, Kate Lantz and Hadlee Kinghorn finishing in 1:16.73.
Ratliff said they had a lot of big contributions from athletes that could be called role players.
“Baylee Richardson filled in some voids in the relays and really shined in the 4x400 with a personal best. She was a big spark. Sarah Gilbert ran a good 400 hurdles. She has dropped 16-17 seconds there since the start of the season. It was a true team win.”
Gilbert was second in the 400 hurdles in 1:13.68.
Godfread added a runner-up finish in the 400 in 1:06.63 with Gilbert finishing fifth in that race.
Aleigha Gomez finished third in the 3000 in 14:05. Lantz was fourth in the 100 hurdles in 18.56 and fifth in the high jump. Kinghorn finished sixth in the 100 hurdles while Sydney Edwards came in sixth in the 100.
Shenandoah’s meet-clinching runner-up finish in the 4x400 relay came with a team of Godfread, Gilbert, Alexis Zito and Caroline Rogers in a time of 4:40.99. The Fillies also finished second in the 1600 medley relay with a team of Richardson, Jenna Burdorf, Zito and Macey Finlay in 4:59.03.
Shenandoah was also third in the 4x100 with Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Alexis Zito and Lantz in 56.78 and third in the 800 medley relay with Edwards, Burdorf, Lantz and Godfread in 2:03.01.
The Fillies also finished fifth in the 4x800.
The Trojanettes had a strong day in the field with Sami York placing second in the shot put with a season-best throw of 37-1.25. She also took fifth in the discus. Olivia Baker finished sixth in the shot put.
Riley Jensen cleared 4-8 in the high jump to take third and Emma Barrett was third in the long jump at 14-1.5. Cindy Swain added a fifth-place long jump of 14-0.25.
Swain and Jensen added strong finishes on the track.
Jensen took third in the 1500 in 5:55.83 and fourth in the 800 in 2:44.47. Swain ended fourth in the 100 in 13.73 and the 200 in 29.22.
Alex King finished fifth in the 3000 for the Trojanettes while Barrett was sixth in the 1500.
Essex’s top relay was a third-place mark in the shuttle hurdle with Brianne Johnson, King, Baker and Lizette Avalos in 1:25.99.
The Trojanettes were also fifth in the 4x100 and 1600 medley relays.
It’s been a successful start to the season for the Trojanettes and Glasgo said it’s about gaining confidence going forward.
“At first they thought I was crazy when I told them they’ll have to make sacrifices,” Glasgo said, “and that you’re likely going to have to run four events every meet. We have 14 girls and they all need to do everything they can, even if it’s competing in a race they don’t like. They scored 140 points in Griswold Tuesday and couldn’t believe they could accomplish that. We’re just trying to build confidence now.”
Sidney scored half of its points in the throws.
Lily Peters finished second in the discus with a toss of 98 feet. Peters was also fifth in the shot put while Sheridyn Oswald finished sixth in the discus.
Sidney’s top relay came in a fourth-place 4x800 with Emily Hutt, Jozie Hendrickson, Dalyce Erickson and Harley Spurlock in a time of 12:09.
Sears said, for the most part, everyone put up their best mark of the season.
“The most important thing is that they can see improvement,” Sears said. “Emily Hutt ran an (800) for the first time Monday. She turns around and does it again (Thursday) and is nine seconds faster. Dalyce Erickson had never run an 800 before. For us moving forward, if we can see some progress and that we’re improving it will be big.”
The Cowgirls also finished fifth in the shuttle hurdle relay and sixth in the 4x200.
Full Essex, Shenandoah and Sidney results (Top 6 places noted)
Team scoring – 1. Shenandoah 124. 4. Essex 56. 9. Sidney 18.
100 meter dash – 4. Cindy Swain, Essex 13.73. 6. Sydney Edwards, Shenandoah 13.84. Paycee Holmes, Essex 14.36. Caroline Rogers, Shenandoah 15.06. Karlee Graham, Sidney 15.09.
200 meter dash – 4. Cindy Swain, Essex 29.22. Alexis Zito, Shenandoah 30.48. Caroline Rogers, Shenandoah 30.97. Kyndra Gray, Essex 31.25. Alyssa O’Barsky, Sidney 31.75.
400 meter dash – 2. Brenna Godfread, Shenandoah 1:06.63. 5. Sarah Gilbert, Shenandoah 1:07.89. Tori Sample, Essex 1:24.51.
800 meter run – 1. Brenna Godfread, Shenandoah 2:36.39. 4. Riley Jensen, Essex 2:44.47. Christene Johnson, Shenandoah 2:45.94. Emma Barrett, Essex 3:02.09.
1500 meter run – 1. Christene Johnson, Shenandoah 5:50.52. 3. Riley Jensen, Essex 5:55.83. 6. Emma Barrett, Essex 6:16.54. Kelsey Franklin, Shenandoah 6:17.46.
3000 meter run – 3. Aleigha Gomez, Shenandoah 14:05.15. 5. Alex King, Essex 14:51.84. Natalie VanScoy, Shenandoah 15:21.10. Tori Sample, Essex 15:55.98.
100 meter hurdles – 4. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 18.56. 6. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 19.09. Aunika Hayes, Sidney 19.44. Brianne Johnson, Essex 20.98.
400 meter hurdles – 2. Sarah Gilbert, Shenandoah 1:13.68. Alex King, Essex 1:33.00.
Discus – 1. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 110-5.5. 2. Lily Peters, Sidney 98-0. 3. Mia Parker, Shenandoah 92-9. 5. Sami York, Essex 88-10. 6. Sheridyn Oswald, Sidney 85-3.5. Natalie Taylor, Essex 64-8.5.
Shot put – 1. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 39-8.75. 2. Sami York, Essex 37-1.25. 3. Mia Parker, Shenandoah 35-1.5. 5. Lily Peters, Sidney 30-10.25. 6. Olivia Baker, Essex 30-2.75. Sheridyn Oswald, Sidney 30-1.25.
High jump – 3. Riley Jensen, Essex 4-8. 5. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 4-4. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 4-2.
Long jump – 3. Emma Barrett, Essex 14-1.5. 5. Cindy Swain, Essex 14-0.25. Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah 13-1.5. Kandra Laumann, Sidney 13-1.25. Morgan Cook, Shenandoah 12-1.75.
4x100 meter relay – 3. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Alexis Zito, Kate Lantz) 56.78. 5. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Paycee Holmes, Olivia Baker, Cindy Swain) 57.22. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Fallon Sheldon, Emily Hutt, Alyssa O’Barsky) 59.86.
4x200 meter relay – 6. Sidney (Alyssa O’Barsky, Roxanna Snyder, Fallon Sheldon, Emily Hutt) 2:06.77. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brianne Johnson, Lizette Avalos, Paycee Holmes) 2:08.26. Shenandoah (Baylee Richardson, Mia Parker, Taylor Henderson, Morgan Cook) 2:08.40.
4x400 meter relay – 2. Shenandoah (Brenna Godfread, Sarah Gilbert, Alexis Zito, Caroline Rogers) 4:40.99. Sidney (Mia Foster, Kandra Laumann, Eve Brumbaugh, Aunika Hayes) 5:02.97. Essex (Tori Burns, Alex King, Brooke Burns, Lizette Avalos) 5:12.78.
4x800 meter relay – 4. Sidney (Emily Hutt, Jozie Hendrickson, Dalyce Erickson, Harley Spurlock) 12:09.76. 5. Shenandoah (Kelsey Franklin, Macey Finlay, Christene Johnson, Lucy Martin) 12:15.49.
800 meter medley relay – 3. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Kate Lantz, Brenna Godfread) 2:03.01. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Emily Hutt, Kandra Laumann, Aunika Hayes) 2:12.87. Essex (Paycee Holmes, Lizette Avalos, Brianne Johnson, Brooke Burns) 2:18.98.
1600 meter medley relay – 2. Shenandoah (Baylee Richardson, Jenna Burdorf, Alexis Zito, Macey Finlay) 4:59.03. 5. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Olivia Baker, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns) 5:20.72. Sidney (Kylee Foster, Roxanna Snyder, Mia Foster, Kandra Laumann) 5:38.24.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Sarah Gilbert, Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn) 1:16.73. 3. Essex (Brianne Johnson, Alex King, Olivia Baker, Lizette Avalos) 1:25.99. 5. Sidney (Aunika Hayes, Lily Peters, Jozie Hendrickson, Mia Foster) 1:33.57.