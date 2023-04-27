The Shenandoah girls golf team put up a team score of 212 to win their home quad Tuesday, April 25.

Essex-Stanton was also in the field and finished fourth with a 251. Glenwood was second with a 231 and Hamburg third, also with a 231.

Amelia Mattes led the Fillies with a 50, which was good enough for overall runner-up honors, trailing Hamburg’s Hailee Barrett by two strokes.

Molli Finn was just a stroke behind Mattes for Shenandoah, while Avery Joyce led Glenwood with a 52.

Ashlee Dinges added a 55 for Shenandoah and Rachel Jones and Taylor Henderson both carded a 56. Hannah Stearns rounded out Shenandoah’s lineup with a 59.

Leah Sandin and Riley Burke both shot a 60 to lead the Trojanettes, who had a full six-athlete team for the first time this season.

Olivia Baker put up a 61 and Brianne Johnson a 70 to complete the Essex-Stanton team score. Addy Resh added a 72 and Mariska Kirchert an 84 for the Trojanettes.

The Fillies travel to Fox Run in Council Bluffs Thursday for a quad featuring Lewis Central, Red Oak, Atlantic and the Fillies. The Trojanettes are off until the Corner Conference Tournament Wednesday, May 3, in Griswold.