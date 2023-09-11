The Shenandoah Fillies won all four of their matches to win their home tournament Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Fillies didn’t drop a set, and none of them were really that close, as they beat Fremont-Mills, Bedford, Lenox and Missouri Valley, all by 2-0 scores.

The Fillies opened the day with a 21-13, 21-4 win over Fremont-Mills.

Lynnae Green led Shenandoah's offense with five kills. Ashlynn Hodges added four winners to go with six digs. Jenna Burdorf and Caroline Rogers had three kills each.

Peyton Athen produced 11 assists for the Fillies and Aliyah Parker had five. Macey Finlay recorded six digs.

The Fillies then beat Bedford 21-8 and 21-14 and then took down Lenox 21-13 and 21-7.

In the Bedford match, Hodges led the offense with eight kills. Burdorf added six while Green recorded four and Rogers three. Athen put up 15 assists while Parker contributed eight.

Finlay led the back line with eight digs while Hodges had four.

Green led the Shenandoah offense against Lenox with seven kills. Hodges added six kills and five digs. Rogers finished with four kills and Navaeh Haffner added three.

Athen recorded nine assists, six digs and three aces while Parker produced eight assists and four digs. Finlay added four digs. Sylvia Hennings had three.

After a one-match break, Shenandoah took down Missouri Valley 21-11 and 21-7 to finish their unbeaten day.

Hodges led the attack with eight kills while adding seven digs. Burdorf recorded six kills while Rogers had four and Parker three to go with seven assists.

Athen added 13 assists and four digs. Finlay and Hennings matched Hodges with a team-best seven digs. Taylor Henderson recorded four digs.

The Fillies improved to 8-4 on the season with the four wins. They are off until a Thursday trip to St. Albert for a Hawkeye 10 Conference match.