The Shenandoah Fillies scored three eighth inning runs to beat St. Albert 10-7 Tuesday, May 30, in Council Bluffs, giving them a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader split after the Saintes won the opener 7-4.

Shenandoah baseball lost both sides of the doubleheader at St. Albert 12-0 and 6-4.

Kassidy Stephens opened the eighth inning of game two with a single for the Fillies. Caroline Rogers bunted her way on and then Jenna Burdorf singled for her fourth hit of the game, loading the bases. Stephens was credited with stealing home and then Peyton Athen delivered a triple, extending the lead to three.

Burdorf had four of the 16 Shenandoah hits and also stole three bases. Rogers, Athen, Kylie Foutch and Navaeh Haffner added two hits each, with Athen and Lynnae Green driving in two runs a piece. Green also scored a run. Alexis Schebaum scored twice, stole three bases and drove in a run. Abbey Dumler doubled, scored and drove in a run.

Athen worked all eight innings in the circle, striking out four. She gave up seven hits, three walks and seven runs, four earned. She didn’t give up a run after the fourth inning, keeping the game even until the Fillies could score in the eighth to secure their first win of the year.

Shenandoah scored three runs in the first inning and added another in the second in the softball opener. St. Albert had the game tied by the home third, however, and scored three times in the sixth to win it.

Rogers and Burdorf led the Shenandoah offense with two hits each. Rogers stole four bases and scored twice, while Burdorf scored a run, stole two bases and drove in another.

Haffner and Stephens had the other Shenandoah hits, while Green added a run and an RBI.

Burdorf pitched all six innings of the game, striking out seven. She gave up seven hits and five walks. Three of the seven charged runs were earned.

On the baseball diamond, a five-run second inning was enough for St. Albert as the Falcons withstood a three-run fourth from the Mustangs to win game two.

Dalton Athen, Cole Graham and Eli Cameron led the Mustangs with two hits each. Athen doubled, scored twice and drove in a run, while Cameron and Graham scored a run each. Jade Spangler doubled and drove in three runs for Shenandoah.

Camden Lorimor started on the mound, but couldn’t get out of the second inning, giving up three hits and four walks over 1 1/3 innings. Seth Zwickel came on in relief and gave up just one run in 4 2/3 innings, working around four hits and two walks.

The first game of the baseball doubleheader was never close, with the Falcons scoring three runs in the first, five in the second, another in the third and three in the fourth. The game was called because of the run-rule after Shenandoah failed to score for the fifth straight frame to start the game.

Spangler and Cole Scamman had the only Shenandoah hits against Falcon starting pitcher Owen Marshall, who struck out eight over five scoreless innings.

Cameron and Brody Burdorf worked two innings each on the mound, with eight runs being charged to Cameron and four to Burdorf, two earned.

Both Shenandoah teams ended the day with a 1-4 record, with softball 1-3 in conference play and baseball 0-4. Both teams travel to Glenwood Wednesday.