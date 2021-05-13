 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fillies win, Mustangs 2nd in regular season golf finale
0 comments

Fillies win, Mustangs 2nd in regular season golf finale

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jade Spangler, Shenandoah

Shenandoah freshman Jade Spangler prepares to tee off on the fourth hole Monday, May 10, at the Hawkeye 10 Tournament. Spangler was Shenandoah's second best golfer on the day.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Fillies earned a Hawkeye 10 triangular golf win in Harlan Tuesday, May 11, while the Mustangs hosted the same two teams and finished second.

The Fillies shot a 215, edging the host Cyclones by two shots. Red Oak took third with a 235.

The Shenandoah boys shot a 184, compared to Harlan’s 181 and Red Oak’s 211.

Halle Wheatley led the Fillies with a 48, five shots off of Harlan’s Jocelyn Cheek.

Morgan McGargill added a 53, Bailey Maher a 56 and Brooke Bauer a 58 to make up the rest of the Shenandoah team score.

Keelee Razee shot a 62 and Mya Hammons a 64 to complete Shenandoah’s lineup.

Carter Ruzek led the Shenandoah boys with a 42, losing only to Harlan’s Jace Gubbels, who shot a 38.

Ruzek was one shot ahead of teammate David Rendon and two ahead of Jade Spangler. Isaiah Jordan added a 55 to make up the rest of the team score.

The Mustangs also got a 56 from Derek Bartlett and a 69 from Nick Opal.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ruzek medals at Hawkeye 10 golf
Sports

Ruzek medals at Hawkeye 10 golf

SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah senior Carter Ruzek shot a 78 to finish fifth at the Hawkeye 10 Conference boys golf tournament Monday, May 10, in She…

Fillies tennis edges Denison
Sports

Fillies tennis edges Denison

The Shenandoah girls tennis team earned their second win of the season, 5-4 over Denison at home, while the Mustangs lost 8-1 at Denison Frida…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics