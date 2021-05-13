Fillies win, Mustangs 2nd in regular season golf finale

The Shenandoah Fillies earned a Hawkeye 10 triangular golf win in Harlan Tuesday, May 11, while the Mustangs hosted the same two teams and finished second.

The Fillies shot a 215, edging the host Cyclones by two shots. Red Oak took third with a 235.

The Shenandoah boys shot a 184, compared to Harlan’s 181 and Red Oak’s 211.

Halle Wheatley led the Fillies with a 48, five shots off of Harlan’s Jocelyn Cheek.

Morgan McGargill added a 53, Bailey Maher a 56 and Brooke Bauer a 58 to make up the rest of the Shenandoah team score.

Keelee Razee shot a 62 and Mya Hammons a 64 to complete Shenandoah’s lineup.

Carter Ruzek led the Shenandoah boys with a 42, losing only to Harlan’s Jace Gubbels, who shot a 38.

Ruzek was one shot ahead of teammate David Rendon and two ahead of Jade Spangler. Isaiah Jordan added a 55 to make up the rest of the team score.

The Mustangs also got a 56 from Derek Bartlett and a 69 from Nick Opal.