Fillies win one event, place 5th at Treynor

The Cardinals added a third-place finish in the 4x100 relay with Sunderman, Millikan, Taylor Cole and Espinosa, finishing in a time of 53.80.

The Cardinals were also fourth in three different relays: the 4x400 with Cheyenne Sunderman, Bailey Nordyke, Chloe Strait and Amelia Hesse in 4:44.55, the 4x800 with Cheyenne Sunderman, Strait, Eberly and Hartley in 11:12.97 and the 1600 medley with Nordyke, Presley Jobe, Cheyenne Sunderman and Hartley in 4:51.72.

Sara Morales had another strong night in the throws for the Fillies. She took second in the shot put at 36-11 and third in the discus with a throw of 99-7. Teammate Mia Parker was fifth in the discus and seventh in the shot put.

Gilbert added a runner-up finish in the 400 hurdles, completing the lap in 1:14.67.

Christene Johnson ran to a third-place finish in the 1500 in 5:37.10, about 10 seconds better than Shenandoah teammate Godfread, who was fifth.

Macey Finlay finished sixth in the 800 and Aleigha Gomez took sixth in the 3000 for the Fillies.

Shenandoah’s next best relays were fifth-place finishes in the shuttle hurdle with Lantz, Eveland, Gilbert and Hadlee Kinghorn in 1:17.58 and the 4x100 relay with Sydney Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Baylee Richardson and Eveland in 55.98.