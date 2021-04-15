Fillies win one event, place 5th at Treynor

The Clarinda Cardinals and Shenandoah Fillies placed in the top five at the Treynor Cardinal Girls Relays Monday, April 12.
Treynor easily won the meet 158 points with Underwood second at 100.5. Clarinda and Lewis Central tied for third with 95 points. Shenandoah finished fifth in the 11-team field with 71 points.
The Cardinals and Fillies had just one event winner each.
Mayson Hartley won the 800 meter run for the Cardinals in a time of 2 minutes, 39.23 seconds.
The Fillies won the 1600 medley relay with a team of Kate Lantz, Allie Eveland, Sarah Gilbert and Brenna Godfread finishing in 4:43.00.
Hartley added a runner-up finish in the 1500 for the Cardinals, finishing in 5:22.
Faith Espinosa and Paige Millikan were also strong in the individual events for the Cardinals.
Espinosa finished second in the 100 hurdles in 17.67 and second in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 10 inches. She was also third in the 200 in a time of 29.48.
Millikan took second in the 400 in 1:05.66 and added a pair of fourth-place marks in the 100 in 14.02 and the long jump in 15-7.25.
Maddie Sunderman added a fourth-place run in the 200 for the Cardinals in 29.66 and Ashlyn Eberly finished sixth in the 1500.
The Cardinals added a third-place finish in the 4x100 relay with Sunderman, Millikan, Taylor Cole and Espinosa, finishing in a time of 53.80.
The Cardinals were also fourth in three different relays: the 4x400 with Cheyenne Sunderman, Bailey Nordyke, Chloe Strait and Amelia Hesse in 4:44.55, the 4x800 with Cheyenne Sunderman, Strait, Eberly and Hartley in 11:12.97 and the 1600 medley with Nordyke, Presley Jobe, Cheyenne Sunderman and Hartley in 4:51.72.
Sara Morales had another strong night in the throws for the Fillies. She took second in the shot put at 36-11 and third in the discus with a throw of 99-7. Teammate Mia Parker was fifth in the discus and seventh in the shot put.
Gilbert added a runner-up finish in the 400 hurdles, completing the lap in 1:14.67.
Christene Johnson ran to a third-place finish in the 1500 in 5:37.10, about 10 seconds better than Shenandoah teammate Godfread, who was fifth.
Macey Finlay finished sixth in the 800 and Aleigha Gomez took sixth in the 3000 for the Fillies.
Shenandoah’s next best relays were fifth-place finishes in the shuttle hurdle with Lantz, Eveland, Gilbert and Hadlee Kinghorn in 1:17.58 and the 4x100 relay with Sydney Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Baylee Richardson and Eveland in 55.98.
The Fillies are at home Thursday while the Cardinals compete Thursday in Glenwood.
Full Clarinda and Shenandoah results (Top 8 places noted)
100 meter dash – 4. Paige Millikan, Clarinda 14.02. 8. Sydney Edwards, Shenandoah 14.38. Maddie Sunderman, Clarinda 14.59. Hailee Knight, Clarinda 15.14. Aly Meier, Clarinda 15.26. Baylee Richardson, Shenandoah 15.52. Serenity Sanson, Clarinda 17.44. Alice Tamagno, Clarinda 17.61.
200 meter dash – 3. Faith Espinosa, Clarinda 29.48. 4. Maddie Sunderman, Clarinda 29.66. Alexis Zito, Shenandoah 30.78. Aly Meier, Clarinda 31.09. Sydney Edwards, Shenandoah 32.28. Teya Stickler, Clarinda 32.62. Hailee Knight, Clarinda 32.99. Emmy Allbaugh, Clarinda 34.93. Alice Tamagno, Clarinda 38.50.
400 meter dash – 2. Paige Millikan, Clarinda 1:05.66. Hannah Milleson, Clarinda 1:13.32. Ashlyn Eberly, Clarinda 1:14.43. Emmy Allbaugh, Clarinda 1:19.89. Natalie VanScoy, Shenandoah 1:20.58. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 1:21.47. Sage Howard, Clarinda 1:25.09.
800 meter run – 1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda 2:39.23. 6. Macey Finlay, Shenandoah 2:48.58. 7. Cheyenne Sunderman, Clarinda 2:49.39. Hannah Milleson, Clarinda 3:04.40. Kelsey Franklin, Shenandoah 3:13.92.
1500 meter run – 2. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda 5:22.73. 3. Christene Johnson, Shenandoah 5:37.10. 5. Brenna Godfread, Shenandoah 5:47.48. 6. Ashlyn Eberly, Clarinda 5:50.18.
3000 meter run – 6. Aleigha Gomez, Shenandoah 14:23.05.
100 meter hurdles – 2. Faith Espinosa, Clarinda 17.67. 7. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 18.93. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 19.43. Chloe Strait, Clarinda 21.08. Ravyn Salmons, Clarinda 22.74. Kierra Volner, Clarinda 24.83. Serenity Sanson, Clarinda 27.67.
400 meter hurdles – 2. Sarah Gilbert, Shenandoah 1:14.67. Chloe Strait, Clarinda 1:20.40. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 1:32.03.
Discus – 3. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 99-7. 5. Mia Parker, Shenandoah 91-8. Quinn Durfey, Clarinda 69-1. Presley Jobe, Clarinda 68-9. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 63-3. Sage Howard, Clarinda 57-11. Skylar Ned, Clarinda 52-5.
Shot put – 2. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 36-11. 7. Mia Parker, Shenandoah 32-9.75. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 23-1. Skylar Ned, Clarinda 22-7.5 Quinn Durfey, Clarinda 20-6. Sage Howard, Clarinda 20-3.
High jump – 2. Faith Espinosa, Clarinda 4-10. 8. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 4-8. Hailee Knight, Clarinda 4-6. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 4-4.
Long jump – 4. Paige Millikan, Clarinda 15-7.25. Taylor Cole, Clarinda 13-10.75. Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 13-4. Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah 12-9.25. Morgan Cook, Shenandoah 11-11.75. Kristen Smith, Clarinda 11-1.75.
4x100 meter relay – 3. Clarinda (Maddie Sunderman, Paige Millikan, Taylor Cole, Faith Espinosa) 53.80. 5. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Baylee Richardson, Allie Eveland) 55.98.
4x200 meter relay – 7. Clarinda (Aly Meier, Teya Stickler, Presley Jobe, Taylor Cole) 2:01.90. 8. Shenandoah (Baylee Richardson, Jenna Burdorf, Alexis Zito, Allie Eveland) 2:03.89.
4x400 meter relay – 4. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Bailey Nordyke, Chloe Strait, Amelia Hesse) 4:44.55. 8. Shenandoah (Alexis Zito, Morgan Cook, Kelsey Franklin, Macey Finlay) 5:05.24.
4x800 meter relay – 4. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Chloe Strait, Ashlyn Eberly, Mayson Hartley) 11:12.97. 7. Shenandoah (Christene Johnson, Kelsey Franklin, Lucy Martin, Macey Finlay) 12:22.32.
800 meter medley relay – 6. Clarinda (Aly Meier, Kristen Smith, Maddie Sunderman, Amelia Hesse) 2:08.00. 8. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Sarah Gilbert, Brenna Godfread) 2:09.47.
1600 meter medley relay – 1. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Allie Eveland, Sarah Gilbert, Brenna Godfread) 4:43.00. 4. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Presley Jobe, Cheyenne Sunderman, Mayson Hartley) 4:51.72.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 5. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Allie Eveland, Sarah Gilbert, Hadlee Kinghorn) 1:17.58. 8. Clarinda (Kierra Volner, Ravyn Salmons, Serenity Sanson, Teya Stickler) 1:33.26.