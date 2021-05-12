Fillies win regular season's final track and field meet

The Fillies also won four relays. They took the 4x100 title in 54.52 with Sydney Edwards, Kate Lantz, Burdorf and Allie Eveland. They also won the shuttle hurdle in 1:15.01 with Caroline Rogers, Eveland, Sarah Gilbert and Hadlee Kinghorn. Both medleys also went to the Fillies. Edwards, Burdorf, Eveland and Brenna Godfread won the sprint medley in 2:02.84 and Lantz, Eveland, Gilbert and Godfread won the distance medley title in 4:36.43.

The Fillies were also third in the 4x800.

Paycee Holmes gave Essex its only win of the night in the 200 meter dash, beating the field in 29.75.

Riley Jensen added a runner-up finish in the high jump at 4-10 while Emma Barrett finished third in the long jump in 14-4.5 and in the 1500 in 6:00.95.

The 4x800 was Essex’s top relay as the team of Barrett, Tori Burns, Lizette Avalos and Jensen crossed the line second in 11:37.10.

The Trojanettes were also third in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Sidney’s Aunika Hayes and Sheridyn Oswald led the team with a runner-up finish individually each. Oswald finished second in the discus with a best throw of 102-11 and Hayes took second in the 400 hurdles in a time of 1:18.18.