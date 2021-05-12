Fillies win regular season's final track and field meet

The Shenandoah Fillies won the Fremont-Mills Last Chance Track and Field meet Monday, May 10.
In the last meet for all teams prior to Thursday’s state qualifying meets in all classes, the Fillies won eight events and scored 127 points to outdistance Woodbine’s 115.5.
Essex finished fourth with 80 points, just behind Fremont-Mills’ 82.5 and just ahead of Southwest Valley’s 78. Sidney took sixth with 42 points.
The Shenandoah Mustangs finished second overall, scoring 101 points, well off of Woodbine’s 162.
Sidney finished fourth with 68 points, 10 back of Stanton. Essex scored eight points to finish 10th.
Sara Morales was a double-winner in the field for the Fillies, taking the shot put crown at 39 feet, 8.5 inches and the discus title at 107-9.5. Teammate Mia Parker was close behind her in both events. She finished second in the shot put at 36-3.5 and third in the discus at 99-4.
Jenna Burdorf and Christene Johnson also won individual events for the Fillies. Johnson conquered the field in the 1500 meter run in 5 minutes, 32.34 seconds while Burdorf took the long jump title with a best leap of 14-7.
Another individual highlight for the Fillies came from Macey Finlay’s third-place run in the 800 in a time of 2:50.81.
The Fillies also won four relays. They took the 4x100 title in 54.52 with Sydney Edwards, Kate Lantz, Burdorf and Allie Eveland. They also won the shuttle hurdle in 1:15.01 with Caroline Rogers, Eveland, Sarah Gilbert and Hadlee Kinghorn. Both medleys also went to the Fillies. Edwards, Burdorf, Eveland and Brenna Godfread won the sprint medley in 2:02.84 and Lantz, Eveland, Gilbert and Godfread won the distance medley title in 4:36.43.
The Fillies were also third in the 4x800.
Paycee Holmes gave Essex its only win of the night in the 200 meter dash, beating the field in 29.75.
Riley Jensen added a runner-up finish in the high jump at 4-10 while Emma Barrett finished third in the long jump in 14-4.5 and in the 1500 in 6:00.95.
The 4x800 was Essex’s top relay as the team of Barrett, Tori Burns, Lizette Avalos and Jensen crossed the line second in 11:37.10.
The Trojanettes were also third in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Sidney’s Aunika Hayes and Sheridyn Oswald led the team with a runner-up finish individually each. Oswald finished second in the discus with a best throw of 102-11 and Hayes took second in the 400 hurdles in a time of 1:18.18.
The team of Karlee Graham, Kandra Laumann, Mia Foster and Jozie Hendrickson combined to run the 1600 medley in 5:19.20, which gave the Cowgirls a third-place finish in their best relay of the meet.
The Shenandoah boys won a pair of individual events.
Carter Backus took the 110 hurdles title in 16.08 and Bryce McDowell won the 3200 in 11:41.36.
The Mustangs also won three relays.
Backus anchored the shuttle hurdle team to a title. He was joined by Evan Holmes, Riley Backus and Ben Labrum in a time of 1:04.98. The team of Holmes, Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes and Brody Cullin ran a 1:37.68 in the 4x200 relay to take the title. The 4x800 also won with a team of Nolan Mount, Mitchell Jones, Andrew Johnson and Rafe Rodewald in 9:51.30.
The 4x200 team also finished second in the 4x100 relay in a time of 45.76.
Tyler Laughlin added a runner-up finish in the discus for the Mustangs at 156-6.5 while Riley Backus cleared 6-0 to take second in the high jump. Jones picked up a third-place mark in the 1600 in 5:18.36 and Cullin finished third in the 400 hurdles in 1:04.14.
Matthew Benedict won a pair of events to lead the Cowboys. He cleared 6-1 in the high jump and crossed first in the 400 hurdles in a time of 1:00.97.
Individually, the Cowboys added a runner-up mark from Ethan Peters in the long jump at 18-2 and Nik Peters gave the Cowboys a third-place performance in the shot put at 38-11.75.
The Cowboys finished second in three relays.
The 4x200 team of Jeremiah Ballen, Brydon Huntley, Chace Wallace and Taylor McFail finished in 1:41.01, the 4x400 team of Connor Moheng, William Bryant, Benedict and Carter Hunt ended in 3:53.28 and the 1600 medley team of Ethan Peters, Benedict, Moheng and Cole Jorgenson finished in 3:56.46.
Essex’s points came from a pair of fourth-place relay finishes.
Dylan Barrett, Skylar Hall, Tony Racine and Johnny Resh earned the points in the 4x200 and 1600 medley relays.
Full Essex, Shenandoah and Sidney girls results (Top 6 places noted)
Team scoring – 1. Shenandoah 127. 4. Essex 80. 6. Sidney 42.
100 meter dash – 4. Sydney Edwards, Shenandoah 14.00. 5. Cindy Swain, Essex 14.18. 6. Kyndra Gray, Essex 14.31. Morgan Cook, Shenandoah 15.98. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 16.08. Kylee Foster, Sidney 16.11. Madison Hensley, Sidney 18.81.
200 meter dash – 1. Paycee Holmes, Essex 29.75. 4. Cindy Swain, Essex 30.43. 5. Alexis Zito, Shenandoah 30.44. 6. Baylee Richardson, Shenandoah 31.72. Kylee Foster, Sidney 32.81.
400 meter dash – 5. Alexis Zito, Shenandoah 1:08.90. Dalyce Erickson, Sidney 1:15.35.
800 meter run – 3. Macey Finlay, Shenandoah 2:50.81. 4. Riley Jensen, Essex 2:52.67. 5. Emma Barrett, Essex 2:56.63. Natalie VanScoy, Shenandoah 3:07.71.
1500 meter run – 1. Christene Johnson, Shenandoah 5:32.34. 3. Emma Barrett, Essex 6:00.95. 5. Riley Jensen, Essex 6:08.81. 6. Kelsey Franklin, Shenandoah 6:23.31.
3000 meter run – 4. Aleigha Gomez, Shenandoah 13:47.29. Alex King, Essex 15:04.45.
100 meter hurdles – 6. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 18.85. Aunika Hayes, Sidney 19.58.
400 meter hurdles – 2. Aunika Hayes, Sidney 1:18.18. 6. Alex King, Essex 1:31.66.
Discus – 1. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 107-9.5. 2. Sheridyn Oswald, Sidney 102-11. 3. Mia Parker, Shenandoah 99-4. 4. Jolie Sheldon, Sidney 96-5.5. 6. Brianne Johnson, Essex 91-3. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 90-9.5. Lily Peters, Sidney 71-3. Natalie Taylor, Essex 62-5.
Shot put – 1. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 39-8.5. 2. Mia Parker, Shenandoah 36-3.5. 5. Lily Peters, Sidney 31-8. 6. Olivia Baker, Essex 31-3.5. Sheridyn Oswald, Sidney 27-3.25. Ava Godfread, Shenandoah 27-1.75. Natalie Taylor, Essex 22-2. Madison Hensley, Sidney 22-0.5.
High jump – 2. Riley Jensen, Essex 4-10. 4. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 4-8. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 4-4.
Long jump – 1. Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah 14-7. 3. Emma Barrett, Essex 14-4.5 4. Cindy Swain, Essex 14-4.25. Kandra Laumann, Sidney 12-8.75. Morgan Cook, Shenandoah 12-2.
4x100 meter relay – 1. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Kate Lantz, Jenna Burdorf, Allie Eveland) 54.52. 3. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Paycee Holmes, Olivia Baker, Cindy Swain) 56.01. 6. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Fallon Sheldon, Harley Spurlock, Alyssa O’Barsky) 58.36. Sidney (Jolie Sheldon, Jozie Hendrickson, Lily Peters, Kylee Foster) 1:04.96.
4x200 meter relay – 3. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brooke Burns, Olivia Baker, Paycee Holmes) 2:01.57. 5. Sidney (Alyssa O’Barsky, Fallon Sheldon, Kandra Laumann, Eve Brumbaugh) 2:06.43. Shenandoah (Baylee Richardson, Caroline Rogers, Taylor Henderson, Morgan Cook) 2:08.26.
4x400 meter relay – 4. Sidney (Mia Foster, Dalyce Erickson, Kandra Laumann, Aunika Hayes) 4:59.54. 5. Shenandoah (Baylee Richardson, Morgan Cook, Natalie VanScoy, Taylor Henderson) 5:02.02. Essex (Lizette Avalos, Tori Burns, Alex King, Brooke Burns) 5:13.01.
4x800 meter relay – 2. Essex (Emma Barrett, Tori Burns, Lizette Avalos, Riley Jensen) 11:37.10. 3. Shenandoah (Macey Finlay, Christene Johnson, Kelsey Franklin, Natalie VanScoy) 11:39.24. 4. Sidney (Harley Spurlock, Dalyce Erickson, Emily Hutt, Eve Brumbaugh) 11:52.93.
800 meter medley relay – 1. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Allie Eveland, Brenna Godfread) 2:02.84. 5. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Alyssa O’Barsky, Fallon Sheldon, Mia Foster) 2:11.48. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brianne Johnson, Paycee Holmes, Brooke Burns) 2:11.84.
1600 meter medley relay – 1. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Allie Eveland, Sarah Gilbert, Brenna Godfread) 4:36.43. 3. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Kandra Laumann, Mia Foster, Jozie Hendrickson) 5:19.20. 4. Essex (Brianne Johnson, Brooke Burns, Lizette Avalos, Tori Burns) 5:24.15.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Allie Eveland, Sarah Gilbert, Hadlee Kinghorn) 1:15.01. 4. Essex (Brianne Johnson, Alex King, Olivia Baker, Lizette Avalos) 1:24.98. 6. Sidney (Aunika Hayes, Lily Peters, Jozie Hendrickson, Mia Foster) 1:28.68.
Full Essex, Shenandoah and Sidney boys results (Top 6 places noted)
Team scoring – 2. Shenandoah 101. 4. Sidney 68. 10. Essex 8.
100 meter dash – Jeremiah Ballen, Sidney 12.69. Tysen Shaw, Shenandoah 13.28. Evan Flowers, Shenandoah 13.63. Elliot Aultman, Sidney 13.72. Clayton Holben, Shenandoah 14.88. Nic Givens, Essex 15.04. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 15.90. Kooper Nelson, Essex 16.05.
200 meter dash – Tysen Shaw, Shenandoah 26.93. Evan Flowers, Shenandoah 27.72. Nic Givens, Essex 29.64.
400 meter dash – Nolan Mount, Shenandoah 1:00.74. Nic Givens, Essex 1:04.07.
800 meter run – 6. Rafe Rodewald, Shenandoah 2:30.19. Andrew Johnson, Shenandoah 2:37.80.
1600 meter run – 3. Mitchell Jones, Shenandoah 5:18.36. Gabe Johnson, Sidney 5:52.09.
3200 meter run – 1. Bryce McDowell, Shenandoah 11:41.36.
110 meter hurdles – 1. Carter Backus, Shenandoah 16.08. Micah Aldana, Sidney 21.53.
400 meter hurdles – 1. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 1:00.97. 3. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 1:04.14.
Discus – 2. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 156-6.5. 5. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 124-5. 6. Cole Stenzel, Sidney 109-0. Nik Peters, Sidney 97-2. Conner Rasco, Sidney 93-6. Clayton Holben, Shenandoah 91-2. Kooper Nelson, Essex 70-1.5.
Shot put – 3. Nik Peters, Sidney 38-11.75. 4. Cole Stenzel, Sidney 38-10. 5. Jace L’Heureux, Shenandoah 38-4. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 36-3.5. Clayton Holben, Shenandoah 35-9. Kooper Nelson, Essex 32-3.
High jump – 1. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 6-1. 2. Riley Backus, Shenandoah 6-0.
Long jump – 2. Ethan Peters, Sidney 18-2. 4. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 17-10. 6. Zander Jordan, Shenandoah 16-9.
4x100 meter relay – 2. Shenandoah (Carter Backus, Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin) 45.76. 5. Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Brydon Huntley, Jeremiah Ballen, Ethan Peters) 50.06. Essex (Dylan Barrett, Skylar Hall, Kooper Nelson, Johnathan Staley) 51.39. Sidney (Chace Wallace, Elliot Aultman, Micah Aldana, Taylor McFail) 52.86.
4x200 meter relay – 1. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin) 1:37.68. 2. Sidney (Jeremiah Ballen, Brydon Huntley, Chace Wallace, Taylor McFail) 1:41.01. Shenandoah (Ben Labrum, Tysen Shaw, Ashtin Perrin, Gage Herron) 1:46.60. 4. Essex (Dylan Barrett, Skylar Hall, Tony Racine, Johnny Resh) 1:48.45.
4x400 meter relay – 2. Sidney (Connor Moheng, William Bryant, Matthew Benedict, Carter Hunt) 3:53.28. 4. Shenandoah (Ashtin Perrin, Ben Laburm, Andrew Johnson, Rafe Rodewald) 4:12.05.
4x800 meter relay – 1. Shenandoah (Nolan Mount, Mitchell Jones, Andrew Johnson, Rafe Rodewald) 9:51.30.
800 meter medley relay – 5. Sidney (Jeremiah Ballen, Brydon Huntley, Connor Moheng, Carter Hunt) 1:47.16. Essex (Dylan Barrett, Skylar Hall, Tony Racine, Johnny Resh) 1:48.58. Shenandoah (Camden Lorimor, Mason Booker, Gage Herron, Seth Zwickel) 1:54.07.
1600 meter medley relay – 2. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Matthew Benedict, Connor Moheng, Cole Jorgenson) 3:56.46. 4. Essex (Dylan Barrett, Skylar Hall, Tony Racine, Johnny Resh) 4:19.03. 6. Shenandoah (Camden Lorimor, Mason Booker, Gage Herron, Seth Zwickel) 4:30.34.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Riley Backus, Ben Labrum, Carter Backus) 1:04.98. 6. Sidney (Taylor McFail, Carter Hunt, Chace Wallace, Kurt Speed) 1:21.19.