Fillies win team title at Southwest Valley meet

The Shenandoah Fillies captured their fourth track and field meet championship of the season, scoring 129 points to win the Southwest Valley Timberwolves girls meet Thursday, April 22, in Corning.
Clarinda finished second in the 12-team meet with 113 points. Essex finished sixth with 67.
The Fillies, as usual, were paced by their field and distance events.
Sara Morales returned from competing at the Drake Relays earlier in the day to win the shot put and discus. She threw the shot put 36 feet, 7.5 inches and the discus 114-7. Mia Parker added a third-place throw in the shot put of 32-1 and a fifth-place toss in the discus. Ava Godfread was also seventh in the discus.
Also in the field, Hadlee Kinghorn and Kate Lantz tied for fifth in the high jump and Jenna Burdorf ended seventh in the long jump for the Fillies.
Christene Johnson had a nice night for Shenandoah, winning the 3000 meter run in 12 minutes, 28.72 seconds and finishing second in the 1500 in 5:44.86. Kelsey Franklin added an eighth-place run in the 3000.
Brenna Godfread was an event champion as well for Shenandoah, winning the 800 in 2:33.70. Macey Finlay raced to seventh in the same event.
Sarah Gilbert took a runner-up finish in the 400 hurdles for the Fillies, finishing in a time of 1:14.37. Caroline Rogers took sixth in the same event.
Lantz took third in the 100 hurdles in 18.71 while Kinghorn finished seventh in the same race.
Sydney Edwards added a fifth-place run in the 100.
The Fillies won one relay with the team of Rogers, Gilbert, Lantz and Kinghorn taking the shuttle hurdle title in 1:16.11.
The Fillies added a runner-up place in the 4x400 with Gilbert, Alexis Zito, Baylee Richardson and Godfread in a time of 4:42.07.
Shenandoah was also fourth in both medley relays, fifth in the 4x100 and seventh in the 4x200 and 4x800.
Faith Espinosa won both individual hurdle events to lead the Cardinals. She took the 100 hurdles title in 17.38 and the 400 hurdles in 1:12.08.
Paige Millikan added an individual win for the Cardinals, winning the 100 in 13.68. She was also second in the long jump with a best leap of 14-10.25.
Ashlyn Eberly finished third in the 1500 for the Cardinals in 5:51.84 while Cheyenne Sunderman was fourth in the 800 in 2:45.93.
Bailey Nordyke took fourth in the 400 in 1:09.47. Chloe Strait finished sixth in the both the 400 and 800.
Amelia Hesse finished fourth in the high jump at 4-6 for the Cardinals.
Molly Lihs finished seventh in the 3000.
The Cardinals had one additional win on the day, in the 4x100 relay with a team of Millikan, Espinosa, Aly Meier and Maddie Sunderman finishing in 52.97.
The Cardinals were runners-up in the 4x800 relay with Cheyenne Sunderman, Strait, Eberly and Hesse finishing in 10:56.80.
Clarinda added third-place marks in the 4x400 with Cheyenne Sunderman, Nordyke, Strait and Hesse in 4:43.63 and in the 1600 medley with Cheyenne Sunderman, Espinosa, Millikan and Eberly in 4:45.14.
The Cardinals were also fourth in the shuttle hurdle and 4x200 relays and fifth in the 800 medley.
Cindy Swain gave Essex an event win on the evening, crossing first in the 200 in 29.71. Swain also finished sixth in the long jump.
Sami York had another good day in the throws, earning two medals for the Trojanettes. She threw the discus 97-7 for runner-up honors while finishing fourth in the shot put with a best throw of 30-7. Olivia Baker added a fifth-place toss in the shot put.
Riley Jensen added a third-place run in the 800 and a third-place leap in the high jump for the Trojanettes. She finished two laps in 2:45.91 and had a best jump of 4-8. Jensen also took seventh in the 1500 while Emma Barrett finished eighth.
The Trojanettes’ best relay was the 4x100 with a team of Kyndra Gray, Paycee Holmes, Baker and Swain finishing in 55.95 for runner-up honors. They added a third-place run in the shuttle hurdle relay with Brianne Johnson, Alex King, Baker and Lizette Avalos ending the race in a time of 1:25.67.
The Trojanettes were also fourth in the 4x800 and sixth in the 1600 medley relays.
Full Clarinda, Essex and Shenandoah results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scoring – 1. Shenandoah 129. 2. Clarinda 113. 6. Essex 67.
100 meter dash – 1. Paige Millikan, Clarinda 13.68. 5. Sydney Edwards, Shenandoah 14.65. Paycee Holmes, Essex 14.84. Hailee Knight, Clarinda 15.10. Kristen Smith, Clarinda 15.52. Morgan Cook, Shenandoah 15.75. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 16.22.
200 meter dash – 1. Cindy Swain, Essex 29.71. Presley Jobe, Clarinda 30.92. Alexis Zito, Shenandoah 31.02. Aly Meier, Clarinda 31.24. Baylee Richardson, Shenandoah 31.88. Teya Stickler, Clarinda 31.94. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 34.12.
400 meter dash – 4. Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 1:09.47. 6. Chloe Strait, Clarinda 1:10.46. Morgan Cook, Shenandoah 1:15.64. Emmy Allbaugh, Clarinda 1:18.39. Natalie VanScoy, Shenandoah 1:22.42. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 1:23.22.
800 meter run – 1. Brenna Godfread, Shenandoah 2:33.70. 3. Riley Jensen, Essex 2:45.91. 4. Cheyenne Sunderman, Clarinda 2:45.93. 6. Chloe Strait, Clarinda 2:50.54. 7. Macey Finlay, Shenandoah 2:52.68. Hannah Milleson, Clarinda 2:58.29. Emma Barrett, Essex 3:01.91. Lucy Martin, Shenandoah 3:29.98.
1500 meter run – 2. Christene Johnson, Shenandoah 5:44.86. 3. Ashlyn Eberly, Clarinda 5:51.84. 7. Riley Jensen, Essex 6:15.45. 8. Emma Barrett, Essex 6:17.00. Kelsey Franklin, Shenandoah 6:34.06. Molly Lihs, Clarinda 6:40.00. Aleigha Gomez, Shenandoah 6:59.14.
3000 meter run – 1. Christene Johnson, Shenandoah 12:28.72. 7. Molly Lihs, Clarinda 14:08.98. 8. Kelsey Franklin, Shenandoah 14:11.11. Alex King, Essex 14:58.12.
100 meter hurdles – 1. Faith Espinosa, Clarinda 17.38. 3. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 18.71. 7. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 19.75. Brianne Johnson, Essex 21.47. Ravyn Salmons, Clarinda 21.59. Alex King, Essex 21.69. Kierra Volner, Clarinda 24.12.
400 meter hurdles – 1. Faith Espinosa, Clarinda 1:12.08. 2. Sarah Gilbert, Shenandoah 1:14.37. 6. Caroline Rogers, Shenandoah 1:23.56. Alex King, Essex 1:29.47.
Discus – 1. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 114-7. 2. Sami York, Essex 97-7. 5. Mia Parker, Shenandoah 87-7. 7. Ava Godfread, Shenandoah 82-1. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 77-4. Presley Jobe, Clarinda 73-3. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 72-6. Sage Howard, Clarinda 62-6. Quinn Durfey, Clarinda 60-8. Natalie Taylor, Essex 58-0.
Shot put – 1. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 36-7.5. 3. Mia Parker, Shenandoah 32-1. 4. Sami York Essex 30-7. 5. Olivia Baker, Essex 30-3. Ava Godfread, Shenandoah 25-4. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 25-3. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 22-2. Skylar Ned, Clarinda 21-4. Quinn Durfey, Clarinda 19-9. Natalie Taylor, Essex 19-4. Julia Sayre, Clarinda 16-8.
High jump – 3. Riley Jensen, Essex 4-8. 4. Amelia Hesse, Clarinda 4-6. 5. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 4-4. 5. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 4-4. 7. Hailee Knight, Clarinda 4-4.
Long jump – 2. Paige Millikan, Clarinda 14-10.25. 6. Cindy Swain, Essex 13-8.75. 7. Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah 13-3.5. Emma Barrett, Essex 13-2.25. Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 12-10.25. Morgan Cook, Shenandoah 11-10.25. Kristen Smith, Clarinda 10-2.25.
4x100 meter relay – 1. Clarinda (Paige Millikan, Faith Espinosa, Aly Meier, Maddie Sunderman) 52.97. 2. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Paycee Holmes, Olivia Baker, Cindy Swain) 55.95. 5. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Baylee Richardson, Caroline Rogers) 56.50.
4x200 meter relay – 4. Clarinda (Maddie Sunderman, Presley Jobe, Aly Meier, Teya Stickler) 2:00.67. 7. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Baylee Richardson, Jenna Burdorf, Alexis Zito) 2:03.74. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brianne Johnson, Lizette Avalos, Paycee Holmes) 2:10.63. Clarinda (Hailee Knight, Ravyn Salmons, Sage Howard, Emmy Allbaugh) 2:18.51.
4x400 meter relay – 2. Shenandoah (Sarah Gilbert, Alexis Zito, Baylee Richardson, Brenna Godfread) 4:42.07. 3. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Bailey Nordyke, Chloe Strait, Amelia Hesse) 4:43.63.
4x800 meter relay – 2. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Chloe Strait, Ashlyn Eberly, Amelia Hesse) 10:56.80. 4. Essex (Emma Barrett, Tori Burns, Lizette Avalos, Riley Jensen) 12:03.72. 7. Shenandoah (Macey Finlay, Aleigha Gomez, Lucy Martin, Natalie VanScoy) 12:53.54.
800 meter medley relay – 4. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Alexis Zito, Brenna Godfread) 2:06.90. 5. Clarinda (Maddie Sunderman, Kristen Smith, Presley Jobe, Bailey Nordyke) 2:07.09. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Paycee Holmes, Brianne Johnson, Tori Burns) 2:15.24. Clarinda (Serenity Sanson, Kierra Volner, Emmy Allbaugh, Sage Howard) 2:30.93.
1600 meter medley relay – 3. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Faith Espinosa, Paige Millikan, Ashlyn Eberly) 4:45.14. 4. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf, Sarah Gilbert, Brenna Godfread) 4:47.48. 6. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Olivia Baker, Lizette Avalos, Tori Burns) 5:21.81. Clarinda (Serenity Sanson, Lylly Merrill, Sage Howard, Hannah Milleson) 5:40.41.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Sarah Gilbert, Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn) 1:16.11. 3. Essex (Brianne Johnson, Alex King, Olivia Baker, Lizette Avalos) 1:25.67. 4. Clarinda (Ravyn Salmons, Serenity Sanson, Kierra Volner, Teya Stickler) 1:31.22.