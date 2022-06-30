 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Final Corner Conference standings

The final games of the Corner Conference softball and baseball seasons were played Wednesday, June 29, and congratulations to Fremont-Mills baseball and Griswold softball on winning this summer’s conference titles.

Each team in the conference played each of the other teams in the conference home and away during the season for a total of 10 conference games and each game was played.

The final standings are below. Records shown reflect conference games only.

Softball

Griswold 10-0

Fremont-Mills 7-3

Essex 5-5

Sidney 4-6

Stanton 2-8

East Mills 2-8

Baseball

Fremont-Mills 9-1

Sidney 8-2

Stanton 7-3

East Mills 4-6

Griswold 2-8

Essex 0-10

