 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Final Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball standings
0 comments

Final Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball standings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shenandoah volleyball

Pictured are members of the 2021 Shenandoah volleyball team. Front row, from left: Brooklen Black, Cassidy Morris and Kallee Kalkas. Second row, from left: Paige Gleason, Vesta Bopp, Kate Lantz, Emma Olson and Sydney Edwards. Third row, from left: Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf, Taylor Henderson, Sophia Adkins, Aliyah Parker, Cambre Millikan and Rachel Jones. Back row, from left: Peyton Athen, Lynnae Green, Ashlynn Hodges, Navaeh Haffner, Genevive Jones and Sylvia Hennings. Not pictured: Macey Finlay, Molli Finn and Kassidy Stephens.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The final match of the Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball season took place Thursday evening and Glenwood ran the table to win the conference title.

The final Hawkeye 10 standings are below. Records shown reflect conference matches only.

Final Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball standings

Glenwood 10-0

Red Oak 9-1

Lewis Central 7-3

Kuemper 7-3

St. Albert 7-3

Atlantic 5-5

Clarinda 4-6

Harlan 3-7

Creston 2-8

Shenandoah 1-9

Denison 0-10

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fillies swept at home by Creston
Sports

Fillies swept at home by Creston

SHENANDOAH – On a night that looked like Shenandoah volleyball had a good chance to earn their second Hawkeye 10 Conference win of the season,…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics