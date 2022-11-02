Finlay, Hennings, Hodges earn Shenandoah VB Team Awards

Shenandoah head volleyball coach Toni Comstock looked back at the season, looked ahead to a promising 2023 and handed out the team awards during Shenandoah’s annual volleyball banquet, held Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge.

The banquet was catered by the Elks and sponsored by First National Bank in Shenandoah.

Ashlynn Hodges was named Varsity Miss Offense, Macey Finlay Varsity Miss Defense and Sylvia Hennings Varsity Most Improved in awards that were voted on by the players as the season was winding down.

Hodges led the Fillies with 220 kills while hitting .174 over the course of the season. Finlay recorded a team-best 259 digs. Hennings, in her first varsity season, was fourth on the team with 134 digs, while also serving at 97% with 29 aces.

The team also votes on Miss Offense, Miss Defense and Most Improved Awards at the junior varsity level. Those honors went to Navaeh Haffner (Miss Offense), Jaylan Gray (Miss Defense) and Abby Dumler (Most Improved.)

Comstock said the team showed strength and determination over the course of the season and they were an enjoyable group to coach.

The program’s two new assistant coaches, Mariah Munsinger and Jenna Johnson, also took time to speak about how great their first coaching experience was, with Munsinger saying how proud she was of the team learning new roles and how to play together.

Comstock spoke individually about each of the 12 varsity players, who together showed a lot of talent and a lot of energy in finishing the season with a 17-14 record, 4-6 in Hawkeye 10 Conference play.

There were plenty of highs and lows, but she said the highs outweighed the lows with wins over Glenwood, St. Albert and East Mills as well as the tournament championship in Mount Ayr the highlights of the season.

There is a lot of promise going forward with 14 of the 15 athletes in the program returning next season. The one that isn’t is senior Kate Lantz. Lantz finished the season with 161 kills, second most on the team and was strong defensively in the front row as well with 36 blocks. Lantz received the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s Academic Award and Comstock said she’ll be missed.

The Fillies also earned the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for having a combined team GPA of 3.25 or above. Hodges and Finlay also received their Hawkeye 10 all-conference awards during the evening.

Comstock ended by challenging the team to be better teammates next season and to be even more involved in the offseason, in volleyball as well as in other sports and in the weight room.