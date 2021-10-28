 Skip to main content
Finlay, Hodges earn all-conference volleyball honors
Macey Finlay, Shenandoah

Shenandoah sophomore Macey Finlay shows off her jump serve during a Fillie victory over Denison Thursday, Sept. 2.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Hawkeye 10 Conference released its all-conference volleyball selections Wednesday, Oct. 27, and there were two Clarinda athletes and two Shenandoah athletes who received honorable mention selections.

Clarinda junior Taylor Cole and senior Paige Millikan were named to the team while Shenandoah sophomore Macey Finlay and freshman Ashlynn Hodges were also honorable mention selections.

Millikan and Cole were Clarinda’s top two offensive options on the season with Millikan ending the year with 195 kills and Cole 189. Cole was second on the team with 270 digs while Millikan’s 24 blocks were second on the team.

Finlay led the Fillies with 231 digs. Hodges led the Fillies with 178 kills, was third on the team with 154 digs and second with 31 ace serves. She was one of just two freshmen named to the team. In all, 33 athletes were named to the first team, second team or honorable mention.

The other 29 athletes who received all-conference honors are listed below.

First Team: Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood. Charley Hernandez, Glenwood. Zophi Hendricks, Harlan. Sophie Badding, Kuemper. Ashlyn Badding, Kuemper. Karly Brown, Lewis Central. Maddie Bergman, Lewis Central. Lexi Johnson, Red Oak. Liz Carbaugh, Red Oak. Lauren Williams, St. Albert.

Second Team: Chloe Mullenix, Atlantic. Abby Smith, Atlantic. Lauren Roenfeldt, Glenwood. Coryl Matheny, Glenwood. Madison Kjergaard, Harlan. Kenya Prescott, Kuemper. Kenzie Schon, Kuemper. Anna Strohmeier, Lewis Central. Tory Carrick, Red Oak. Allison Narmi, St. Albert.

Honorable Mention: Aubrey Guyer, Atlantic. Ava Rush, Atlantic. Doryn Paup, Creston. Hannah Slater, Denison. Tarah Jackson, Glenwood. Claire Schmitz, Harlan. Anna Galles, Lewis Central. Ashlyn Blackman, Red Oak. Maddie Horvath, St. Albert.

