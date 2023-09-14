Stanton/Essex’s football game against East Mills Friday will carry added meaning for the Essex, Stanton and East Mills communities.

The Vikings and Wolverines will play in the first annual Chase Heinold Memorial Game.

Heinold was an Essex High School graduate and was the head coach of the Essex football team in 2017 and 2018. When Essex and Stanton began sharing football in 2019, Heinold served as an assistant coach for one year. He was a teacher and coach from East Mills from 2020 until his unexpected death in March of this year.

Stanton/Essex head football coach Jeff Grebin spoke about naming the game and traveling trophy after Heinold during Stanton’s Homecoming Coronation and Pep Rally Wednesday. He said when Heinold took over at Essex, he approached Grebin before the season about their two teams playing for some kind of shield. That shield was won by Stanton during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. When the two teams joined, it signified the two schools together as one team and is on the sidelines with them at every game.

Grebin added in a Thursday conversation that Heinold was a big part of all three communities and that he always wanted to add significance the big games. Grebin said he ran the idea of playing the game in his memory by Heinold’s wife, Whitney, and then with her permission to go forward, he communicated with East Mills head coach Kevin Schafer who was okay with whatever they could put together.

The winner of the Chase Heinold Memorial Game will be presented a traveling trophy that will be displayed in the school trophy case throughout the year. Grebin said if the Vikings win Friday, they’ll plan to have the trophy in Stanton for part of the year and in Essex for part of the year.

The teams also plan on presenting a ball to Whitney and her family as part of the evening as well.

In announcing the game Wednesday evening, Stanton Schools posted on their Facebook page: “Come out and support the Heinold family and the communities as the two teams battle for the Chase Heinold Trophy.”