First loss is a tough one for Mustang football

A game scheduled about 48 hours prior to kickoff turned out to be a good one, but the Shenandoah Mustangs fell just short 13-7 at Alta-Aurelia, Friday, Sept. 11.
The Mustangs were scheduled to play at Des Moines Christian Friday to open district play, but a positive COVID-19 test on the Des Moines Christian team forced enough of their players into quarantine and the game was canceled. It will not be made up. Alta-Aurelia was open for the same reason and the Warriors were able to find just enough offense for their first win.
The Mustangs trailed 13-7 with 4:49 left in the fourth quarter when they took over at their own 14 yard line. A big run by Morgan Cotten gave the Mustangs a first down and then a Zayne Zwickel to Blake Herold completion put them in Warrior territory. Cotten brought the Mustangs to the Warrior 31 with a first down. Three Cotten runs made it fourth and one and Zwickel was able to convert on a quarterback sneak to give the Mustangs a first down with less than a minute left. The next play, though, was a fumble, ending Shenandoah’s drive and handing them their first loss of the season.
The game started with a Mustang touchdown drive with Zwickel finding Herold for a 40 yard catch and run. Zwickel’s extra point gave the Mustangs a 7-0 lead.
Alta-Aurelia scored right before the end of the first quarter, and the Warriors scored again just before halftime to lead 13-7. Cade Rohwer and Kaden Stites scored the rushing touchdowns for the Warriors.
Shenandoah’s offense moved the ball, but couldn’t finish a drive after the initial score. The Mustangs turned the ball over on downs at the Warrior 21 on their second drive. A field goal was blocked later in the first half.
In the second half, the Mustangs lost the ball on downs at Alta-Aurelia’s 24 on their second offensive series, then the fumble in the final minute just shy of the red zone.
Cotten rushed for 92 yards while Zwickel passed for 136 yards and the score. Herold caught seven passes for 123 yards and a touchdown for the Mustangs.
Cotten and Avery Martin led Shenandoah’s defensive effort with six total tackles each.
Shenandoah fell to 2-1 on the season. The Mustangs return home for their district opener Friday against Red Oak.
The Tigers come in 0-3, including a 49-6 loss to Clarinda last Friday in their district opener.
Alta-Aurelia improved to 1-2.
