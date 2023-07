The Clarinda A’s had five players compete in the MINK League All-Star Game Sunday, July 9, in Chillicothe.

The A’s athletes that competed in the game were infielder Cole Warehime, who was also Clarinda’s participant in the home run derby, which preceded the All-Star Game; outfielders Gavin Long and Nick Massarini; and pitchers Tucker Starling and Luke Rodenberg.