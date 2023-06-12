A five-run eighth inning proved to be the difference as the Clarinda A’s earned an 11-6 home win over Joplin Saturday, June 10.

The A’s led 6-5 when the home eighth started and the loaded the bases with one out on two walks and a hit batter. Nick Massarini was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Joey Little lined out to bring in another run and then Terrick Thompson tripled in two. An error on the play allowed Thompson to come around to score as well to complete the five-run frame.

Thompson was one of five A’s hitter to record two hits on the day. He also walked, scored a run and drove in three.

Tyler Mauldin, Paxton Terveen, Junior Barajas and Massarini also had two hits each for Clarinda. Barajas scored three times, while Massarini and Nick Jones scored two runs each.

Justin Moore and Gavin Shearer both gave the A’s good length on the mound. Moore struck out two over four innings, giving up five hits, four walks and four earned runs. Shearer struck out five in five innings of work. He was charged with four hits, two walks and two earned runs.

The A’s improved to 5-3 on the season, 4-3 in the MINK League.