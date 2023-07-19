Five Clarinda cheerleaders were selected as Varsity All-Americans during their recent performance at a UCA Camp July 7-9 in Clarinda.

Clarinda cheer coach Shala Stroud said this gives the five — Mataya Eighmy, Emma Hanson, Bailey Nordyke, Jasmine Osborne and Alyvya Woods — the opportunity for a trip to London and/or Hawaii.

The team also received a superior rating at the Universal Cheerleading Association camp. This gives the team the opportunity to perform at the Citrus Bowl during the Christmas/New Year's Break.

Stroud said her team is working on plans for the upcoming football season and are getting ready to start routines for the state competition in November.