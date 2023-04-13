SHENANDOAH — The Shenandoah boys track and field team finished runner-up to Glenwood Tuesday, April 11, at the Mustang Relays.

The Mustangs scored 157 points, trailing only Glenwood’s 222 in the seven-team field. Clarinda competed without several of their top athletes and finished third with 86 points. Sidney earned a fourth-place mark with 71.5 points and Essex was seventh with 22 points.

The Mustangs earned wins in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes as well as the discus. Hunter Dukes won the 100 in 11.94 seconds, Brody Cullin the 200 in 23.33, Alex Razee the 400 in 51.46 and Tyler Laughlin the discus in 150 feet, 9.25 inches.

Dukes, Cullin, Razee and Tysen Shaw also teamed up to win the 800 medley relay for the Mustangs in 1:36.35.

Shenandoah freshman Titus Steng also competed in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter wheelchair events. Steng won the 100 in 23.60, the 200 in 49.18 and the 400 in 1:29.09.

The Clarinda and Sidney teams had one event winner each. Jonah Norton earned the 400-meter hurdles title for Clarinda in 1:01.46, while Sidney’s Aiden Stenzel was the meet’s high jump champion at 5-10.

The Mustangs finished the meet with runner-up relay finishes. Dukes, Razee, Cullin and Cole Scamman finished the 4x100 in 45.36, while the 4x800 relay team of Rafe Rodewald, Dalton Kellogg, Tyler Babe and Braden Mick ran the event in 10:07.13.

The Mustangs were also third in the 4x400 with Cullin, Cole Graham, Shaw and Razee in 3:56.86 and third in the shuttle hurdle with Ben Labrum, Matthew Moutray, Gage Sample and Scamman in 1:11.07.

Dylan Kellogg added a runner-up finish in the 3,200-meter run to Shenandoah’s lineup, finishing in 11:55.86. Scamman crossed third in the 110-meter hurdles in 18.51. Two other running events gave Shenandoah fourth-place finishes. Those came from Graham in the 400 in 56.70 and Moutray in the 400 hurdles in 1:06.25.

In the field, Kemper Long finished third in the shot put at 42-1 and fourth in the discus at 119-7. Laughlin added a fourth-place mark in the shot put at 41-10. Dukes finished fourth in the long jump at 19-2.

Kaiden Roop and Norton were second and third in the long jump for Clarinda, with Roop leaping 19-9.5 and Norton 19-3.75.

Norton added a third-place run in the 100 in 12.02. Alec Wyman finished third in the 400 in 54.76.

Clarinda’s top relay was a third-place finish in the 1,600 medley, with Ayden In, Crayton Iversen, Deacon Iversen and Christian Gross finishing in 4:35.01.

Sidney had two runner-up relay finishes and three third-place marks in individual running events.

The Cowboys were second in the 1,600 medley relay, with Philip Gardner, Cade Smith, Stenzel and Flynt Bell bringing the baton around the track in 4:20.20. They were also second in the 4x400, with Kolt Payne, Will Bryant, Tate Mount and Michael Hensley finishing in 3:54.72.

Andreas Buttry added a pair of third-place marks for the Cowboys, finishing the 1,600 in 5:32.70 and the 3,200 in 12:05.52. Bryant was also third in the 800 in 2:18.14.

Many of Essex’s points came in the high jump as Isaiah Sholes and Qwintyn Vanatta finished third and fourth, both with a best clearance of 5-4.

Tony Racine added a fourth-place mark in the 100 for the Trojans in 12.03.

The next meets for the coverage area teams have Clarinda traveling to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Thursday and Shenandoah going to Lenox Monday. Sidney makes the trip to Syracuse, Nebraska on Tuesday and Essex is off until a trip to Griswold on Thursday, April 20.

Full Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah and Sidney results (Top 8 places noted)

Team scoring: 2. Shenandoah 157; 3. Clarinda 86; 4. Sidney 71.5; 7. Essex 22.

100-meter dash: 1. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 11.94; 3. Jonah Norton, Clarinda 12.02; 4. Tony Racine, Essex 12.03; 5. Kaiden Roop, Clarinda 12.14; 7. Nolan Wyman, Clarinda 12.57; 8. Treyten Foster, Shenandoah 12.79; Taten Eighmy, Clarinda 12.82; Ayden Sunderman, Clarinda 12.85; Qwintyn Vanatta, Essex 13.07; Chace Wallace, Sidney 13.51; Aidan Johnson, Clarinda 14.18; Brayden Tillman, Clarinda 14.39; John Staley, Essex 14.75; Mason Dovel, Sidney 14.79; Adrian Newell, Clarinda 17.42.

100-meter wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng, Shenandoah 23.60.

200-meter dash: 1. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 23.33; 7. Alec Wyman, Clarinda 24.94; 8. Nolan Wyman, Clarinda 25.52; Ayden Sunderman, Clarinda 25.94; Michael Hensley, Sidney 26.09.

200-meter wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng, Shenandoah 49.18.

400-meter dash: 1. Alex Razee, Shenandoah 51.46; 3. Alec Wyman, Clarinda 54.76; 4. Cole Graham, Shenandoah 56.70; 5. Tate Mount, Sidney 56.95; 8. Isaiah Sholes, Essex 1:16.74.

400-meter wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng, Shenandoah 1:29.09.

800-meter run: 3. Will Bryant, Sidney 2:18.14; 5. Rafe Rodewald, Shenandoah 2:27.64; 6. Morgan Manes, Clarinda 2:28.02; 7. Dalton Kellogg, Shenandoah 2:31.47; 8. Deacon Iversen, Clarinda 2:37.25.

1,600-meter run: 3. Andreas Buttry, Sidney 5:32.70; 5. Damien Little Thunder, Shenandoah 5:38.17; 6. Dylan Kellogg, Shenandoah 5:38.29.

3,200-meter run: 2. Dylan Kellogg, Shenandoah 11:55.86; 3. Andreas Buttry, Sidney 12:05.52; 6. Damien Little Thunder, Shenandoah 13:11.72.

110-meter hurdles: 3. Cole Scamman, Shenandoah 18.51; 5. Kaiden Roop, Clarinda 20.31; 6. Ben Labrum, Shenandoah 20.84.

400-meter hurdles: 1. Jonah Norton, Clarinda 1:01.46; 4. Matthew Moutray, Shenandoah 1:06.25; 5. Taten Eighmy, Clarinda 1:07.78; 6. Cade Smith, Sidney 1:07.81.

High jump: 1. Aiden Stenzel, Sidney 5-10; 3. Isaiah Sholes, Essex 5-4; 4. Qwintyn Vanatta, Essex 5-4; 6. Treyvein Thompson, Shenandoah 5-2.

Long jump: 2. Kaiden Roop, Clarinda 19-9.5; 3. Jonah Norton, Clarinda 19-3.75; 4. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 19-2; 6. Tate Mount, Sidney 17-11; 8. Ethan Peters, Sidney 17-7.75; Ayden Sunderman, Clarinda 17-5; Cole Graham, Shenandoah 17-4; Nolan Wyman, Clarinda 16-7.5; Ayden In, Clarinda 16-5.5; Wade Sholes, Essex 16-0.5; Landen Carson, Clarinda 15-10.5; Cesar Zavala, Clarinda 12-0.

Shot put: 3. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 42-1; 4. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 41-10; 5. Quinton Roberts, Clarinda 38-2.75; 6. Mason Dovel, Sidney 36-10.25; 7. Brayden Tillman, Clarinda 33-7.75; Nik Peters, Sidney 32-5.75; John Staley, Essex 32-3; Cash Seaman, Essex 29-6.25.

Discus: 1. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 150-9.25; 4. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 119-7; 5. Nik Peters, Sidney 108-1; 6. John Staley, Essex 106-11; 7. Andrew Jones, Clarinda 106-11; 8. Mason Dovel, Sidney 105-11.25; Cash Seaman, Essex 85-0.5; Brayden Tillman, Clarinda 63-9.5.

4x100 meter relay: 2. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Cole Scamman, Brody Cullin) 45.36; 5. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Philip Gardner, Tate Mount, Michael Hensley) 48.00; 6. Clarinda (Landen Carson, Aidan Johnson, Garrison Hickey, Cesar Zavala) 56.31.

4x200 meter relay: 4. Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, Tysen Shaw, Zane McManis, Treyten Foster) 1:42.26; 5. Sidney (LaDarius Albright, Isaac Hutt, Chace Wallace, Philip Gardner) 1:51.40; 6. Clarinda (Landen Carson, Aidan Johnson, Garrison Hickey, Cesar Zavala) 1:59.51; 7. Essex (Isaiah Sholes, John Staley, Cash Seaman, Qwintyn Vanatta) 2:10.46.

4x400 meter relay: 2. Sidney (Kolt Payne, Will Bryant, Tate Mount, Michael Hensley) 3:54.72; 3. Shenandoah (Brody Cullin, Cole Graham, Tysen Shaw, Alex Razee) 3:56.86; 4. Clarinda (Taten Eighmy, Morgan Manes, Nolan Wyman, Jonah Norton) 3:58.82.

4x800 meter relay: 2. Shenandoah (Rafe Rodewald, Dalton Kellogg, Tyler Babe, Braden Mick) 10:07.13.

800-meter medley relay: 1. Shenandoah (Tysen Shaw, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin, Alex Razee) 1:36.35; 5. Clarinda (Crayton Iversen, Ayden Sunderman, Ayden In, Morgan Manes) 1:48.95.

1,600-meter medley relay: 2. Sidney (Philip Gardner, Cade Smith, Aiden Stenzel, Flynt Bell) 4:20.20; 3. Clarinda (Ayden In, Crayton Iversen, Deacon Iversen, Christian Gross) 4:35.01; 4. Shenandoah (Gage Sample, Tysen Shaw, Ayden Johnson, Braden Mick) 4:39.61.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 3. Shenandoah (Ben Labrum, Cole Scamman, Matthew Moutray, Gage Sample) 1:11.07.