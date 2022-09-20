Five set conference win for Shenandoah volleyball

The Shenandoah Fillies won a five set thriller over St. Albert on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Shenandoah High School.

The Fillies won the opening set 25-17, but saw the Saintes pull even at 25-23 in the second. Shenandoah rolled 25-13 in the third, but again back came St. Albert with a 25-22 win in set four. The Fillies won the deciding fifth set 15-12 to improve to 8-5 on the season and 3-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Kate Lantz led Shenandoah’s offensive output with 18 kills. Ashlynn Hodges was strong as well with 16. Jenna Burdorf finished with six kills, Lynnae Green added five and Genevive Jones four. Macey Finlay had two kills to go with five assists. Aliyah Parker finished with 33 assists to lead the Fillies. Peyton Athen ended with nine and Hodges also had two.

Hodges led the back row with 20 digs with Finlay and Athen just behind with 19 each. Sylvia Hennings contributed 13 digs. Burdorf had eight to go with a team-high eight blocks. Parker finished with seven digs, Jones had six and Lantz four. Hodges added four blocks, Lantz three and Green and Jones two each.

The Fillies finished the day at 92% from the service line with seven aces. Finlay, Hodges and Burdorf served two aces each.