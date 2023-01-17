Five top three finishes for coverage area at Lewis Central

Southwest Iowa’s Clara Sapienza won the 135 pound gold bracket championship Monday, Jan. 16, at the Titan Starcade, hosted by Lewis Central.

Southwest Iowa, Shenandoah and Clarinda were all in the girls wrestling tournament field that included 27 girls teams.

Sapienza’s day started with a close win when she beat Denison’s Angie Rivera 7-6 in a quarterfinal. Sapienza earned two pins to finish her day, beating SWAT’s Lilliana Tafoya in the semifinals and Elizabeth Rubio of Sioux City North in the final.

Emily Kesterson added a runner-up finish for the Warriors in the 145 gold bracket. Kesterson started with a pair of falls, beating Rio Johnson of SWAT and Nancy Bowman of Logan-Magnolia, both in the first period. Kesterson then lost by fall to Espie Almazan of Lewis Central in the championship match.

Shenandoah had two athletes in the field that combined for three match wins.

Natalie McDowell finished second in a three-athlete 190 pound silver bracket. McDowell lost by fall to Khloie Corum of Riverside in the second period and then pinned Sioux City East’s Cari Dibble in just 26 seconds.

Shenandoah’s Chloe Nelson finished third in the 130 pound gold bracket for the Fillies. Nelson won her quarterfinal match by fall over Sioux City East’s Corrine Parry, but then lost by fall to Jordyn Campbell of Yutan in the semifinals. Nelson’s day ended with a win, pinning Glenwood’s Lauralyse Flint-Spencer late in the second period of the third-place match.

Clarinda also had two athletes in the field that combined for three match wins.

Jalon Olson placed third in the 145 pound silver bracket for the Cardinals. She pinned Daniela Rodriguez of Sioux City West in the first period in the quarterfinals, but then lost a 7-2 decision to Jamela Khaitov of Bellevue in the semifinals. Olson’s day ended with an 11-5 win over SWAT’s Lily Johnson.

Clarinda’s Kambry Gordon finished fourth in the 110 pound gold division. Gordon opened with a first period win by fall over Aubrey Vedrel of Sioux City East, but that was Gordon’s only win of the day. She lost her next two matches by fall to Kacy Miller of Western Iowa in the semifinals and Lewis Central’s Cierra Elderbaum in the third-place match.

Brooklyn Ramos and Maddie Hensley were also in the field for Southwest Iowa, but neither secured a win. Ramos lost twice by fall in the first period and finished seventh in the 125 silver bracket. Hensley lost a 6-2 decision to Ziva Shultz of Sioux City East in the quarterfinals, and then lost by fall and by medical forfeit to finish eighth.

Next for the Clarinda girls are some matches Thursday during a home boys double dual. Shenandoah travels to the Glenwood Tournament Friday and Southwest Iowa is done until the super regional tournament Jan. 27 in Sioux City.