Clarinda, Shenandoah and Sidney all find themselves in new-look districts for the next two football seasons.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released district assignments for the 2023 and 2024 seasons Monday, March 20 for all seven classes.

Clarinda is in Class 2A District 7, with Clarke being the only district opponent the Cardinals also saw in district play the last two seasons. Centerville, Chariton, Interstate 35 and Van Meter make up the rest of the district.

Shenandoah makes the move to Class 1A where the Mustangs are in District 8, with Red Oak joining them. The Mustangs and Tigers were together with Clarinda and Clarke last season. The Mustangs and Tigers are joined for the next two seasons in district play by AHSTW, Missouri Valley, Treynor and Underwood.

There are eight districts in Class 2A and eight in Class 1A. The top four in each district will qualify for a 32-team postseason.

Sidney is in Class 8-Player and will face a new schedule this year in District 10, but they’ll have plenty of familiar opponents, including Stanton/Essex. Corner Conference rivals East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Griswold are also there. CAM and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton are the other two district foes.

Class 8-Player has 10 districts with the top three, as well as two fourth-place at-large selections, qualifying for a 32-team postseason.

Each team will play every other team in their district home and away during the two-year cycle.

The 2023 season will be the first with a socioeconomic factor added for classifications. This adjustment reduces 40% of a school’s free or reduced lunch count from their annual enrollment to determine their final classification.

Member schools will now send priority lists to the IHSAA for non-district opponents to be played over the next two seasons. Clarinda and Shenandoah will both have three non-district opponents, while Sidney and Stanton/Essex will both have two. After those lists are all received the IHSAA will put together the full schedules for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, which are expected to be released in April.