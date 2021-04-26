Football schedules for 2021 and 2022 seasons released

High school football teams across the state know what their regular season schedule for the next two seasons looks like.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the 2021 and 2022 football schedules for all seven classes Monday, April 26.
All four coverage area teams will play eight regular season games, with the opportunity available to schedule a ninth game if they don’t qualify for the postseason.
The 2021 opener is Friday, Aug. 27. The regular season finale is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15.
The 2021 schedules are listed below. The 2022 schedule features the same opponents in the same order with home/away flipped.
Shenandoah schedule
Aug. 27 – Missouri Valley
Sept. 3 – at Nodaway Valley
Sept. 10 – at Atlantic
Sept. 17 – Red Oak
Sept. 24 – at Clarke
Oct. 1 – Clarinda
Oct. 8 – at Greene County
Oct. 15 – Des Moines Christian
Clarinda schedule
Aug. 27 – Creston
Sept. 3 – Underwood
Sept. 10 – at Treynor
Sept. 17 – at Clarke
Sept. 24 – Greene County
Oct. 1 – at Shenandoah
Oct. 8 – at Des Moines Christian
Oct. 15 – Red Oak
Stanton/Essex schedule
Aug. 27 – Martensdale-St. Marys
Sept. 3 – Fremont-Mills
Sept. 10 – at East Union
Sept. 17 – at Griswold
Sept. 24 – Lenox
Oct. 1 – at Murray
Oct. 8 – Bedford
Oct. 15 – at East Mills
Sidney schedule
Aug. 27 – at Wayne
Sept. 3 – at Southwest Valley
Sept. 10 – Earlham
Sept. 17 – at Riverside
Sept. 24 – Mount Ayr