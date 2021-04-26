 Skip to main content
Football schedules for 2021 and 2022 seasons released
Football schedules for 2021 and 2022 seasons released

Shenandoah Mustangs

High school football teams across the state know what their regular season schedule for the next two seasons looks like.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the 2021 and 2022 football schedules for all seven classes Monday, April 26.

All four coverage area teams will play eight regular season games, with the opportunity available to schedule a ninth game if they don’t qualify for the postseason.

The 2021 opener is Friday, Aug. 27. The regular season finale is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15.

The 2021 schedules are listed below. The 2022 schedule features the same opponents in the same order with home/away flipped.

Shenandoah schedule

Aug. 27 – Missouri Valley

Sept. 3 – at Nodaway Valley

Sept. 10 – at Atlantic

Sept. 17 – Red Oak

Sept. 24 – at Clarke

Oct. 1 – Clarinda

Oct. 8 – at Greene County

Oct. 15 – Des Moines Christian

Clarinda schedule

Aug. 27 – Creston

Sept. 3 – Underwood

Sept. 10 – at Treynor

Sept. 17 – at Clarke

Sept. 24 – Greene County

Oct. 1 – at Shenandoah

Oct. 8 – at Des Moines Christian

Oct. 15 – Red Oak

Stanton/Essex schedule

Aug. 27 – Martensdale-St. Marys

Sept. 3 – Fremont-Mills

Sept. 10 – at East Union

Sept. 17 – at Griswold

Sept. 24 – Lenox

Oct. 1 – at Murray

Oct. 8 – Bedford

Oct. 15 – at East Mills

Sidney schedule

Aug. 27 – at Wayne

Sept. 3 – at Southwest Valley

Sept. 10 – Earlham

Sept. 17 – at Riverside

Sept. 24 – Mount Ayr

Oct. 1 – AHSTW

Oct. 8 – at St. Albert

Oct. 15 – MMCRU

