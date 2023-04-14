The Page County Super Bowl rivalry will open the 2023 and 2024 football seasons.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released football schedules for the next two seasons Friday, April 14, for all classes, with Shenandoah and Clarinda facing off in the season opener both seasons.
The IHSAA released district assignments in March with the 2023 season being the first with a socioeconomic factor added for classifications.
Regular season football schedules are determined by the IHSAA. Districts are assigned in each class, and then each school was able to submit preferred district opponents.
Shenandoah moved from Class 2A to 1A while Clarinda stayed in 2A, meaning the Clarinda/Shenandoah rivalry is a nondistrict game for the next two seasons. This year’s game will be played Aug. 25, in Clarinda.
The 2024 schedule is the same as 2023 except home/away changes each week.
Clarinda will also play Red Oak and Treynor in nondistrict games.
After playing Clarinda in the season opener, Shenandoah will play its other two nondistrict opponents in West Central Valley and Nodaway Valley.
Sidney and Stanton/Essex are together in Class 8-Player District 10. The Cowboys will open the season at East Union. Their other non-district game will come against Boyer Valley in Week 5.
Stanton/Essex’s nondistrict games are against Lenox in Week 1 and Bedford in Week 6.
The 2023 schedules for each of the four coverage area teams are below.
Clarinda 2023 football schedule
Week 1: Home vs. Shenandoah
Week 2: at Red Oak
Week 3: at Treynor
Week 4: Home vs. Van Meter
Week 5: at Interstate 35
Week 6: Home vs. Clarke
Week 7: at Chariton
Week 8: Home vs. Centerville
Shenandoah 2023 football schedule
Week 1: at Clarinda
Week 2: Home vs. West Central Valley
Week 3: at Nodaway Valley
Week 4: Home vs. Missouri Valley
Week 5: at Underwood
Week 6: at Red Oak
Week 7: Home vs. Treynor
Week 8: Home vs. AHSTW
Sidney 2023 football schedule
Week 1: at East Union
Week 2: Home vs. East Mills
Week 3: at Griswold
Week 4: Home vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Week 5: Home vs. Boyer Valley
Week 6: at CAM
Week 7: at Stanton/Essex
Week 8: Home vs. Fremont-Mills
Stanton/Essex 2023 football schedule
Week 1: Home vs. Lenox
Week 2: at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Week 3: at Fremont-Mills
Week 4: Home vs. East Mills
Week 5: at Griswold
Week 6: at Bedford
Week 7: Home vs. Sidney
Week 8: Home vs. CAM