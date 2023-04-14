The Page County Super Bowl rivalry will open the 2023 and 2024 football seasons.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released football schedules for the next two seasons Friday, April 14, for all classes, with Shenandoah and Clarinda facing off in the season opener both seasons.

The IHSAA released district assignments in March with the 2023 season being the first with a socioeconomic factor added for classifications.

Regular season football schedules are determined by the IHSAA. Districts are assigned in each class, and then each school was able to submit preferred district opponents.

Shenandoah moved from Class 2A to 1A while Clarinda stayed in 2A, meaning the Clarinda/Shenandoah rivalry is a nondistrict game for the next two seasons. This year’s game will be played Aug. 25, in Clarinda.

The 2024 schedule is the same as 2023 except home/away changes each week.

Clarinda will also play Red Oak and Treynor in nondistrict games.

After playing Clarinda in the season opener, Shenandoah will play its other two nondistrict opponents in West Central Valley and Nodaway Valley.

Sidney and Stanton/Essex are together in Class 8-Player District 10. The Cowboys will open the season at East Union. Their other non-district game will come against Boyer Valley in Week 5.

Stanton/Essex’s nondistrict games are against Lenox in Week 1 and Bedford in Week 6.

The 2023 schedules for each of the four coverage area teams are below.

Clarinda 2023 football schedule

Week 1: Home vs. Shenandoah

Week 2: at Red Oak

Week 3: at Treynor

Week 4: Home vs. Van Meter

Week 5: at Interstate 35

Week 6: Home vs. Clarke

Week 7: at Chariton

Week 8: Home vs. Centerville

Shenandoah 2023 football schedule

Week 1: at Clarinda

Week 2: Home vs. West Central Valley

Week 3: at Nodaway Valley

Week 4: Home vs. Missouri Valley

Week 5: at Underwood

Week 6: at Red Oak

Week 7: Home vs. Treynor

Week 8: Home vs. AHSTW

Sidney 2023 football schedule

Week 1: at East Union

Week 2: Home vs. East Mills

Week 3: at Griswold

Week 4: Home vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Week 5: Home vs. Boyer Valley

Week 6: at CAM

Week 7: at Stanton/Essex

Week 8: Home vs. Fremont-Mills

Stanton/Essex 2023 football schedule

Week 1: Home vs. Lenox

Week 2: at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Week 3: at Fremont-Mills

Week 4: Home vs. East Mills

Week 5: at Griswold

Week 6: at Bedford

Week 7: Home vs. Sidney

Week 8: Home vs. CAM