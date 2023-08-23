The high school football season begins Friday, and for the Clarinda and Shenandoah football teams it’s a big rivalry game as the Mustangs and Cardinals match up in the Page County Super Bowl.

Clarinda hosts the rivalry contest at 7 p.m. Friday.

Shenandoah dropped to Class 1A in football this fall while Clarinda stayed in 2A, meaning the two geographical neighbors couldn’t be placed in the same district this season or next. The teams also opened the season against each other in 2018 and 2019.

The two teams didn’t match up last season after Shenandoah canceled its final three games because of low numbers. Clarinda co-head coach Conner Hanafan said not getting the chance to play the game last year has his team excited for the season opener.

“This rivalry goes back a long ways with a lot of pride associated with it,” Hanafan said. “This is for bragging rights for 364 days in our county. Our staff, players and school know that this game means a lot to our community and we are excited to get to play it this year.”

The Page County Super Bowl was the first game officially forfeited by the Mustangs last season and Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said his team will be ready to go try to earn the Page County Super Bowl trophy for the first time since 2017.

“This rivalry is something we look forward to each year,” Ratliff said. “It brings lots of energy to practice and excitement in the community. A lot of pride fills the halls during this week as we look forward to that Friday night game.”

Ratliff said the team had a great off-season and with more assistant coaches on staff this year that has added quite a bit to the team’s preseason practices.

“We had a tremendous summer in the weight room and at morning football sessions,” Ratliff said. “The buy-in from the players and coaches has been great and raised the bar to a new level. Having more coaches has made practices much more exciting and purposeful, and given the athletes coaching they haven’t been able to have in the past.”

The game Friday will be an interesting matchup between a Shenandoah team that will be led by its skill position players and a Clarinda team that will be led by its line play.

Hanafan says the line is the strength of his team on both sides of the ball, but although there isn’t much varsity experience at the skill positions, he has some promising athletes looking to fill in.

“Our front should be fun to watch defensively,” Hanafan said. “We have some inexperience at quarterback, but have some dynamic playmakers there. Jase Wilmes, Karson Downey and Noah Harris are guys that we expect to have a big season.”

Ratliff said he has a lot of different players who will touch the football.

“Jade Spangler has stepped up in the quarterback role,” Ratliff said. “He has a bunch of weapons around him in the backfield with Treyten Foster, Jayden Dickerson and Zane McManis all with speed and power. Brody Cullin, Cole Graham and Cole Scamman have been doing a great job in space and we look to get the ball to them to make plays. Steven Perkins and Ethan Richardson are leading the charge up front. Both are leaders on the line and play fast and aggressive.”

Fans coming to Friday’s game in Clarinda will also notice a couple changes at the football field.

The most obvious one is the new video board. It’s 16 feet high by 30 feet wide and is located on the south side of the complex, opposite where the scoreboard has been located in past years. It was purchased from ScoreVision and is similar to the boards in the high school gymnasium.

While it cost $250,000 to put this board in operation, Clarinda Activities Director Jake Lord said it should pay for itself in a few years as they had more than $80,000 in advertising sponsors secured.

Lord expects that total to be up around $100,000 for the season and said there is a media class at the high school that will put together a lot of what fans will see on the board.

Another major change to the complex is a new fence and sidewalk all the way around the track.

The teams will take center stage Friday night and for the Cardinals, Hanafan said his team has to win the battle up front.

“I want to see our team dominate the line of scrimmage,” Hanafan said. “For us to be successful, that’s where it starts. I want to see our kids flying around, executing and making plays. We know Shenandoah will be prepared and so will we. We just have to make sure for four quarters that we execute and play tough.”

Ratliff said the key for his team is to stay mentally strong.

“We can’t let small mistakes overtake us,” Ratliff said. “It will be a physical game up front and we must be ready for the challenge. We look forward to the opportunity to get on the field and give Mustang Country a team to be proud of.”

Kick off from Clarinda is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.