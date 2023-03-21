Sidney senior Nik Peters has enjoyed his football career at Sidney, as well as the other sports and activities he has been involved in.

Peters is one of nine seniors in the Southwest Iowa Herald coverage area who has played four sports during their high school career.

Peters has competed in football, basketball, track and field and baseball in his four years as a Cowboy. He has been playing all of them since he was an elementary student.

Football is by far Peters’ favorite, he said, adding that the rest of the sports are about keeping him active and in shape for the following football season. He led the Cowboy football team this past season with 51 tackles, which helped him land a spot in Grand View’s 2023 recruiting class.

“Football (is my favorite),” Peters said, “just because of the success I have had in it. It’s a different feeling than any other sport I have played.”

While football is the sport where Peters has seen the most success, it’s also the sport he’s hardest on himself in. When asked if there was a game, moment or season that he would like to have back in his four years, he responded with “about every football game.”

“After every game I look back and watch film (usually twice),” Peters said, “and I see lots of things I could have done better and the split-second decisions I could have made differently to be better.”

Peters said he’s embraced the aspect of being hard on himself and said that’s helped him succeed on the field as well.

“I can see everything and then work at it and know what to do from that,” Peters said. “Even when I’m scouting for the next team. It’s easy to find holes when you know the team and easy to figure out the game plan and go with that.”

Peters finished his football career with 132 tackles over four seasons, with his season number improving every year. He’s also starred on the Cowboy offensive line during his football career. He said he’s grown quite a bit by playing the sport.

“Freshman year I didn’t see the (varsity) field much,” Peters said, “and then sophomore year I played every snap on both sides. Since sophomore year, people have looked at me and seen me as more of a leader and I think that’s because of having to step up in football and other sports.”

He said basketball has recently overtaken baseball as his second favorite sport and said his top memories over his high school career involve winning conference championships in those two sports.

It has been an interesting senior year for Peters, having to transition to a new head coach in both football and basketball as long-time head coaches Donnie Sears and Kent Larsen retired and Shawn Thompson and Luke Buttry took over.

“It was a lot like switching from 8-man to 11-man in football,” Peters said. “In that everything is completely different, but you just work through it. All of the coaches have been so different.”

Peters is also the senior class vice president and is involved in FCA and FCCLA at Sidney.

“It’s good to be with other kids,” Peters said about his non-sport activities. “In FCA we do the nativity scene every year, which is always fun.”

Peters plans on attending and playing football at Grand View in Des Moines after graduation and majoring in sports medicine. He said that’s likely a five-year plan. In football, he is expecting to redshirt this fall.