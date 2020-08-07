A former Shenandoah coach was awarded the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Golden Plaque of Distinction Award, Thursday, July 30, during the state softball tournament.
Todd Merical coached softball at Shenandoah from 1991 to 1998 and is the current head coach at Johnston High School.
The IGHSAU Golden Plaque of Distinction Award honors the Iowa coach who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and the coaching profession.
“It was very humbling,” said Merical. “When they told me about it I was taken back. It was extra special to have it up there when my own daughters were playing.”
While Merical coaches and teaches at Johnston, he and wife Wendy live in Dallas Center and have twin daughters, Kylie and Nicole, who attend school and play softball at Dallas Center-Grimes. Older son Tyler is a student at the University of Northern Iowa. Merical said the girls and their teammates played in the third-place game about an hour after his awards ceremony.
“It’s a real thrill,” Merical said on receiving the award. “I have been at it long enough to reflect on my time at Shenandoah, at Dallas Center-Grimes and then Johnston and all the players and coaches I have been fortunate enough to be around. They are the ones to make it happen and I reflect with a lot of smiles over the years.”
Merical’s first teaching job was at Shenandoah during the 1990-91 school year. He has nothing but fond memories of his time in Shenandoah.
“The timing was great when we were there,” said Merical. “The kids bought in. I got the 12 and under team started, and then some parents took that over and so I started coaching the middle school in the morning and high school at night and I could see that progression from one level to the next and have a hand in it.”
Merical said the parental and community support at Shenandoah was also great. He remembered a district final game against Red Oak one year, which he said featured one of the best crowds he has seen in his time as a coach.
“The crowd was three, four, five rows deep with people,” said Merical, “and the cars beyond the outfield. The bleachers were full and down the sides of the field were full.”
After eight seasons at Shenandoah, Merical went on to coach at Dallas Center-Grimes for four seasons before taking the head job at Johnston, which he has held since 2003.
In his time at Johnston, the Dragons have qualified for the state tournament 11 times. They have played in the state championship game five times, including four straight from 2013 to 2016, with three championships in 2009, 2014 and 2016.
“It’s been a blessing as well,” Merical said of his time at Johnston. “The administration has been outstanding. I have had three activities directors that have been very supportive of the baseball and softball programs and I have had great parental support. We’re in the CIML and it’s a battle, competing against a number of kids who have gone on to play at high-level universities. It’s been an outstanding experience.”
Merical is also part of the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Softball Coaches Hall of Fame and the Iowa High School Coaches Association’s National Softball Coaches Hall of Fame.
