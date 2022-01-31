Foster leads Mustangs in loss to Denison

SHENANDOAH – After a scoreless opening eight minutes, the Shenandoah boys basketball team battled hard in a 75-47 home loss to Denison Friday, Jan. 28, in Hawkeye 10 Conference play.

The Monarchs were coming off a win over conference leader Harlan three days earlier and opened the game with three 3-pointers in the first eight minutes to lead 18-0 going into the second quarter.

Zach Foster hit a triple in the first half minute of the second quarter that sparked the Mustangs. Foster hit three more triples in the quarter. Camden Lorimor added another and after a Foster layup, the Mustangs were within 30-19 with 2:25 left in the half. That’s as close as they would be the rest of the night, but head coach Jay Soderberg loved the effort after a difficult opening period.

“The first quarter was still the jitters of the last game Monday (Jan. 24) with what happens if we can’t get it to go in,” Soderberg said. “The second quarter we started to make a few shots. Zach hit some big shots. It’s amazing what happens when one goes in. The confidence level goes up and everybody thinks they can hit one now.”

The Monarch lead was 35-21 at halftime and they extended it from there, leading 52-28 after the third period and the margin grew to as high as 31 late in the game.

“It was nice to see a spark again,” Soderberg said. “Denison is a great team and they were coming off a big win and with their size we don’t match up well. The kids worked their tails off defensively. We knew we were undersized, but the defensive effort and intensity was great. It was a good battle.”

The Monarchs had three score in double figures and 11 of their 14 athletes that saw the floor entered the scoring column in improving to 11-4 on the season and 6-3 in the conference.

Foster led Shenandoah’s attack with 16 points and six rebounds. Nolan Mount added nine points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals as the Mustangs fell to 3-16 on the season and 0-9 in conference play.

Lorimor added six points for the Mustangs and Derek Bartlett added five including the last of Shenandoah’s eight made 3-point shots during the game’s final minute.

Mitchell Jones scored four points for Shenandoah. Beau Gardner added three points and three steals and Evan Holmes and Dalton Athen both finished with two points.

Next for Shenandoah is the conference finale Friday at Kuemper Catholic.