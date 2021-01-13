Foster leads Mustangs past Griswold

Zach Foster had his best night as a Shenandoah Mustang in a 52-43 Mustang victory at Griswold Monday, Jan. 11.

Foster scored 17 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as the Mustangs won for the second time in nine tries this season.

The Mustangs led 25-19 at halftime and extended the advantage to 43-25 by the end of the third period, only to see Griswold nearly make it interesting down the stretch as the Tigers fell to 2-8.

Jayden Amend led Griswold with 19 points.

Nolan Mount and Brody Owen joined Foster in double figures with Mount scoring 14 off the bench and Owen 11. The duo combined for five 3-point makes. Owen added six rebounds.

Blake Herold joined Foster in double figures on the glass with 10 boards to go with his six points and five steals.

Braden Knight chipped in four points and five rebounds.

The Mustangs travel to Red Oak Tuesday before a home contest with Clarinda Friday.

Girls Game

The Shenandoah Fillies beat Griswold 32-23.

A recap of this game will be added soon.