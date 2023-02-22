Six members of the Clarinda girls bowling team received all-district honors from the Iowa Bowling Coaches Association and Iowa Girls Coaches Association in teams released Saturday, Feb. 18.

Clarinda girls and boys head bowling coach Ashley Woods was also named the Class 1A West District Girls Coach of the Year.

Two members of the Shenandoah boys team and one member each from the Shenandoah girls and Clarinda boys teams also received a place on the Class 1A West team.

No Clarinda or Shenandoah athletes earned all-state honors.

Clarinda’s Ally Johnson, Andi Woods, Maddie Smith and Dakota Wise were all part of the six-athlete first team, while teammates Kemper Beckel and Rylee Pulliam were named to the second team.

Shenandoah’s Peyton Athen also was named second team all-district.

Shenandoah’s Dalton Athen was a first team selection on the boys all-district team, while teammate Dylan Gray was selected to the second team.

Clarinda’s Owen Johnson was also a second team selection.