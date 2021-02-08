Four Cowboys score in double figures in win over Clarinda Academy

The Sidney Cowboys shot just 36% from the field and only made 1 3-pointer in 21 attempts, but rolled past Clarinda Academy 66-26 Friday, Feb. 5.

The win was the seventh straight for the Cowboys and pushed them to 12-4 overall and 8-1 in the Corner Conference.

The Cowboy lead was just 9-7 after the first quarter, but Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said his team rebounded well and was able to score in transition and they outscored the Eagles 37-12 over the middle two quarters.

Four Cowboys scored in double figures and Cole Jorgenson and Nik Peters also rebounded in double figures to finish with a double-double.

Leighton Whipple led the Sidney offense with 14 points and added six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Garett Phillips scored 12 points with six rebounds and three assists.

Jorgenson had the only 3-point make for the Cowboys and finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Peters came off the bench to finish with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Conner Behrends added eight points and 13 boards.

Matthew Benedict and Cole Stenzel scored four points each for Sidney. Both secured five rebounds with Benedict adding three assists. Kyle Beam added two points.

The Cowboys finish the regular season with a four game week, playing Griswold Monday, East Mills Tuesday, Clarinda Academy Wednesday and Falls City Sacred Heart Friday.