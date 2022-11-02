Four Shenandoah football athletes named to all-district team

Four Shenandoah Mustangs have received honorable mention all-district honors.

The Class 2A District 8 All-District football teams were released Monday, Oct. 31, by the district. Shenandoah was joined in the district this season by Clarinda, Clarke, Des Moines Christian, Greene County and Red Oak.

Three of Shenandoah’s four selections came on defense in seniors Blake Herold and Ben Labrum at defensive line and junior Jade Spangler at defensive back. Junior Ethan Richardson earned an honorable mention selection as an offensive lineman.

The Mustangs played just five games this season before calling off the rest of the season because of player safety concerns due to lack of numbers, especially in the upper grades. Officially, the Mustangs forfeited their final three games of the season and finished 2-6.

Herold accumulated 39.5 tackles, 11 for loss and that was with a season-ending injury early in the team’s fourth game. Herold also had two fumble recoveries.

Labrum finished the season with 10.5 tackles, two for loss. Spangler ended with 23.5 tackles and two interceptions.

Richardson led an offensive line group that helped the Mustangs gain 769 yards of offense this season, 535 through the air, and six offensive touchdowns.

The full teams are listed below.

MVP Offense: Tadyn Brown, Clarinda

MVP Defense: Dawson Bond, Red Oak

Head Coach of the Year: Caden Duncan, Greene County

Assistant Coach of the Year: Roger Williams, Clarinda

First Team Offense

QB: Tate Platte, Des Moines Christian. RB: Tadyn Brown, Clarinda. RB: Patrick Daugherty, Greene County. RB: Riley Fouts, Red Oak. WR: Gavin Phillips, Des Moines Christian. WR: Isaac Jones, Clarinda. WR: Jesus Vega, Clarke. OL: Bryson Harris, Clarinda. OL: Noah Cornell, Greene County. OL: Shawn McAfee, Clarke. OL: Logan Conn, Red Oak. OL: Kamden Klinne, Greene County. TE: Jesse Miller, Greene County. UTL: Tyler Martin, Des Moines Christian. K: Nathan Behne, Greene County.

First Team Defense

DL: Michael Rumley, Greene County. DL: Braden Woods, Red Oak. DL: Cole Binning, Clarke. DL: Jase Wilmes, Clarinda. LB: Dawson Bond, Red Oak. LB: Karson Downey, Clarinda. LB: KJ Fry, Clarke. LB: Cody Allen, Greene County. DB: Owen Fadden, Des Moines Christian. DB: Camden Stennen, Greene County. DB: Adam Baier, Red Oak. DB: Richard Daugherty, Greene County. P: Tate Platte, Des Moines Christian. P: Oscar Castro, Clarke.

Second Team Offense

QB: Jack Cooley, Clarke. QB: Gabe Ebersole, Greene County. RB: Nate Saucedo, Clarke. RB: Shaw Mathews, Clarke. WR: Brock Watson, Clarke. WR: Carsen Theis, Des Moines Christian. WR: Jack Hansen, Greene County. OL: Lane O’Hair, Clarke. OL: Eli Vorhies, Clarinda. OL: Owen Elam, Des Moines Christian. OL: Joel Bayens, Des Moines Christian. OL: Bryce Habben, Greene County. TE: Cole White, Clarke. UTL: Chase Roeder, Red Oak. K: Gianna Bennett, Des Moines Christian. K: Dawson Bond, Red Oak.

Second Team Defense

DL: Ayden Chumbley, Clarke. DL: Cole Thornton, Red Oak. DL: Dante Baucom, Red Oak. DL: Ethan McAndrews, Clarinda. LB: Mason Fry, Clarke. LB: Gavin Scheuermann, Greene County. LB: Kaden Casteel, Clarinda. LB: Max Kirkman, Des Moines Christian. DB: Wyatt Gonseth, Clarke. DB: Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda. DB: Nick Stream, Greene County, DB: Jack Kling, Red Oak. P: Braden Woods, Red Oak.

Honorable Mention

LB: Ty Andrews, Des Moines Christian. WR: Landon Couse, Red Oak. K: Cristian Espinoza-Garcia, Clarke. DL: Luke Fisher, Des Moines Christian. DB: Ashton Giza, Clarke. DB: Noah Harris, Clarinda. DB: Brandon Hernandez, Red Oak. DE: Blake Herold, Shenandoah. WR: Adam Johnson, Clarinda. DL: Ben Labrum, Shenandoah. OL: Jaxon Miers, Clarinda. LB: Drake Moore, Clarke. LB/ST: Brock Nall, Clarke. OL: Nolan Perrien, Red Oak. OL: Ethan Richardson, Shenandoah. DB: Trey Schilling, Greene County. LB: Jack Schmadeke, Red Oak. RB: Sam Smith, Des Moines Christian. OL: Logan Soppe, Des Moines Christian. DB: Jade Spangler, Shenandoah. WR: Levi Wise, Clarinda.