Clarinda sophomore Mayson Hartley opened her season with a seventh-place finish as Clarinda and Shenandoah’s cross country teams opened the season, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Glenwood.
Hartley led a group of four Cardinal girls, finishing in 20 minutes, 48 seconds for a top 10 mark in a field of 69 runners.
The Shenandoah girls and Clarinda boys were seventh in the team race. Shenandoah’s boys finished 11th. The group of four Clarinda girls is one short of being able to score as a team.
Peyton Pogge of Tri-Center won the girls race in 19:57 with Emma Hughes of Glenwood finishing second and Crystal Rubin of Urbandale third. Harlan scored 50 points to beat Urbandale by five and Glenwood by 10 in the team race.
Shenandoah scored 184 points to finish seventh in the nine-team girls field.
Kelsey Franklin led the Fillies with a 33rd-place run of 22:58. She was followed closely by teammates Sarah Gilbert, Brenna Godfread and Abby Martin.
Gilbert was 36th in 23:16, Godfread 38th in 23:25 and Martin 41st in 24:06.
“I was impressed with Franklin’s race,” Shenandoah head coach Liz Skillern said. “The conditioning she has by the miles she put in this summer was evident.”
Skillern said Gilbert pushed early and had an excellent race while the team’s only newcomer in Martin ran a strong, smart race to grab a scoring spot.
Godfread, who was Shenandoah’s top runner last season, was disappointed with her effort, but Skillern said she’ll be back.
“It wasn’t her day and there are days like that,” Skillern said on Godfread. “I have complete confidence she’ll bounce back in fine fashion.”
Christene Johnson was Shenandoah’s final scorer, taking 54th in 25:51. Lauryn Dukes finished 59th in 26:20 and Hadlee Kinghorn 65th in 27:24.
Skillern said she needs more from that trio
“Those three have work to do, but I know they are up to the challenge,” said Skillern. “Four minutes separate our one from our seven. We have to work hard on bringing our pack closer together if we hope to be competitive throughout the season.”
Ashlyn Eberly was the second athlete from Clarinda’s girls team to cross the finish line, ending 37th in 23:20. Ameilia Hesse took 43rd in 24:18 and Molly Lihs 48th in 25:07.
The Clarinda boys finished seventh in a field of 12 teams with 183 points. Jon McCall finished in 18:04 to place 18th in leading the Cardinals.
Atlantic’s Craig Alan Becker won the race in 16:19, ahead of Thomas Jefferson’s Aidan Booton and Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn.
Urbandale scored 50 points to win the meet with Lewis Central second and Glenwood third.
Michael Mayer was Clarinda’s second finisher at an even 19 minutes, finishing 30th. Luke Baker, Treyton Schaapherder and Alex Lihs rounded out the scoring for the Cardinals. Baker took 44th in 19:32, Schaapherder 47th at 19:40 and Lihs 48th in 19:44.
Alec Wyman and Jordan Fasnacht completed Clarinda’s varsity lineup. Wyman finished in 53rd in 20:11 and Fasnacht 76th in 21:55.
The Mustangs were 11th overall with 297 points.
Mitchell Jones led Shenandoah with a 33rd place run of 19:13. More than a minute went by and 25 athletes finished before Shenandoah’s second runner, George Martin, crossed the line in 20:26 for 59th place.
Andrew Johnson, Josh Schuster and Sam Martin completed the scoring for the Mustangs. Johnson was 69th in 21:25, Schuster 70th in 21:48 and Martin 79th in 22:41. Andrew Lawrence completed Shenandoah’s lineup with an 83rd place run of 24:07.
Shenandoah and Clarinda will be among the teams at Shenandoah’s rescheduled early bird meet, Tuesday, Sept. 1. Both teams then run in Clarinda, Tuesday, Sept. 8.
