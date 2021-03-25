Franks excited to finish strong Trojan career with two favorite sports

Baseball is next on Franks’ list of favorite sports and said he has played just about everywhere in the field, but definitely has a favorite spot now.

“I prefer to play outfield,” Franks said, “because I really don’t like ground balls. As a little kid I played everywhere and since then I still play about everywhere.”

Franks has been part of Essex’s football group that has traveled to Stanton every day for the past two seasons. Franks said he wasn’t a fan when he first heard that the two schools were sharing the sport, but says now it’s an agreement that needs to stay in place.

“I didn’t want to do it at first because I didn’t want to play for another school,” Franks said, “but now that we have done it, I think we should stay over there.”

Franks was pleased to get one final time on the basketball court at the end of this season after an accident gave him a broken and dislocated collar bone.

“The doctor said I should have been out all season,” Franks said of the initial diagnosis. “He said he has never seen someone heal as quickly as I did. It was the first time he had seen someone break and dislocate the collar bone.”

Franks said being in a sport every season has taught him to make his own decisions.