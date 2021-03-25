Franks excited to finish strong Trojan career with two favorite sports

Essex senior Philip Franks has been involved in sports as long as he can remember and has enjoyed representing Essex during his four years in high school.
Franks continues our series on area seniors who have been involved in four sports throughout their high school career.
He has been a four-sport athlete throughout high school and is actually participating in five sports during his senior year. He competed in football, basketball, track and field and baseball to begin his high school career. He switched from track to golf as a sophomore when Essex started its own golf program. And he’s now doing both golf and track this spring for the Trojans, although golf is his overall favorite sport to play.
“Golf is my best sport,” Franks said. “I used to golf every day (when I was little), but I stopped and then didn’t get back into it until we started the sport here. I have always wanted to be on a golf team.”
Franks said he was pretty mad when last golf season was canceled, but that has him even more excited for a final season that he has high expectations for.
“We should make a good run this year,” Franks said. “Personally, I want to get under 37.”
Franks started playing sports as a child because that’s what his older brother was doing and said he has, for the most part, enjoyed playing all of them.
Baseball is next on Franks’ list of favorite sports and said he has played just about everywhere in the field, but definitely has a favorite spot now.
“I prefer to play outfield,” Franks said, “because I really don’t like ground balls. As a little kid I played everywhere and since then I still play about everywhere.”
Franks has been part of Essex’s football group that has traveled to Stanton every day for the past two seasons. Franks said he wasn’t a fan when he first heard that the two schools were sharing the sport, but says now it’s an agreement that needs to stay in place.
“I didn’t want to do it at first because I didn’t want to play for another school,” Franks said, “but now that we have done it, I think we should stay over there.”
Franks was pleased to get one final time on the basketball court at the end of this season after an accident gave him a broken and dislocated collar bone.
“The doctor said I should have been out all season,” Franks said of the initial diagnosis. “He said he has never seen someone heal as quickly as I did. It was the first time he had seen someone break and dislocate the collar bone.”
Franks said being in a sport every season has taught him to make his own decisions.
“Sometimes you have to make your own decisions when doing something,” Franks said, “like passing the ball or shooting the ball. I’ll use that in life when choosing whether I want to do something different or stick with the route I’m on.”
He adds for any younger kids thinking about being involved in a sport to simply commit to the sport they are involved in.
Franks is also involved in 4H and is a member of the Essex First Presbyterian Church. He also hopes to be a part of the community fire department soon.
Franks enjoys hunting, saying it’s something his dad got him involved with at a young age, adding, “I have never been able to not do it.”
Franks plans on attending a two-year college with plans on becoming a fish and game warden.