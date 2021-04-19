Franks, Sandin lead Essex-Stanton golf at Griswold

The Essex-Stanton Trojan and Trojanette golf teams picked up road wins over Griswold Thursday, April 15.

The Trojans shot a 217 to beat Griswold’s 250. Clarinda brought its junior varsity team and won the triangular with a 201.

The Essex-Stanton girls shot a 234, while Griswold had just one athlete compete.

Philip Franks led the Trojans with a 51. He finished third overall. Carter Larson of Clarinda earned medalist honors with a 45.

Tucker Hadden and Nash English shot matching 54s, with a 58 from Dylan Barrett making up the rest of Essex-Stanton’s team score.

Kywin Tibben added a 61 and Tony Racine a 67 for the Trojans.

Allie Sandin led the Essex-Stanton girls with a 55 to earn runner-up honors. Griswold’s Mikala Pelzer won the dual with a 53.

Gracee Thompson was next for the Trojanettes with a 58, followed by a 60 from Leah Sandin and a 61 from Abby Burke to make up the team score.

Helen Nicholas completed Essex-Stanton’s lineup with a 62.