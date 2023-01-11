Free throw in final second gives Mustangs second win

Jade Spangler’s free throw with one second showing on the clock gave the Shenandoah Mustangs their second win of the season 46-45 at Griswold Monday, Jan. 9.

The Fillies made it a sweep with a 57-21 win over the Tigers.

In the boys game, after enjoying a small lead most of the game, the Mustangs had to rally late and tied the game on a Dalton Athen layup with 1:23 to play. The score remained tied until Spangler drove to the basket and was fouled with just one second left. After missing the first free throw, he made the second, giving the Mustangs their second win against 10 losses.

Shenandoah led 15-10 after the first quarter, 24-21 at halftime and 36-33 after three quarters against a Griswold team that was also looking for its second win of the season.

Spangler led the Mustangs with 12 points, while adding six steals.

Camden Lorimor and Seth Zwickel scored eight points each for Shenandoah, with Athen adding seven and Gage Herron six. Herron added four rebounds and four assists, while Lorimor, Zwickel and Athen recorded three rebounds each.

Cole Graham finished with three points and seven rebounds and Brody Burdorf added two points and six rebounds for Shenandoah.

The Shenandoah girls scored 24 points in the opening quarter, putting the game out of reach early. The Fillies led 24-5 after the first period, 38-12 at halftime and 47-14 after three quarters.

Lynnae Green led the Fillies with 16 points, while Chloe Denton added 10 points.

Alexis Schebaum scored eight points, Caroline Rogers finished with seven and Navaeh Haffner scored six for the Fillies. Shenandoah also got three points each from Taylor Henderson and Kylie Foutch, two from Abby Martin and one from Jenna Burdorf in improving to 5-7 on the season.

Both Shenandoah teams are back on the court Tuesday at Red Oak.