 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont-Mills downs Cowgirls in Corner consolation final
0 comments

Fremont-Mills downs Cowgirls in Corner consolation final

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alexis Massey, Sidney

Sidney senior Alexis Massey releases a shot during a Cowgirl loss to Stanton Tuesday, Jan. 12.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Sidney Cowgirls were held to their second lowest offensive output of the season in a 47-30 loss to Fremont-Mills Friday, Jan. 22, in the consolation final of the Corner Conference Tournament, held at Fremont-Mills High School.

The Cowgirls trailed 16-10 after the first quarter, but didn’t reach double digit points in any of the final three quarters, allowing Fremont-Mills to pull away throughout the contest.

Chay Ward led the Cowgirls with eight points and six rebounds as they fell to 7-7 on the season.

Harley Spurlock and Avery Dowling added five points each with Dowling contributing three assists.

Kaden Payne and Makenna Laumann both pulled down four rebounds for Sidney.

Izzy Weldon and Kaelynn Driskell combined for 38 of Fremont-Mills’ 47 points in leading the Knights to the win that improved their record to 8-6.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cowboys battle past Vikings
Sports

Cowboys battle past Vikings

SIDNEY – Conner Behrends’ putback with 20 seconds left in overtime stood up as the Sidney Cowboys earned a 62-59 win over Stanton Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics