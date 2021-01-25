Fremont-Mills downs Cowgirls in Corner consolation final

The Sidney Cowgirls were held to their second lowest offensive output of the season in a 47-30 loss to Fremont-Mills Friday, Jan. 22, in the consolation final of the Corner Conference Tournament, held at Fremont-Mills High School.

The Cowgirls trailed 16-10 after the first quarter, but didn’t reach double digit points in any of the final three quarters, allowing Fremont-Mills to pull away throughout the contest.

Chay Ward led the Cowgirls with eight points and six rebounds as they fell to 7-7 on the season.

Harley Spurlock and Avery Dowling added five points each with Dowling contributing three assists.

Kaden Payne and Makenna Laumann both pulled down four rebounds for Sidney.

Izzy Weldon and Kaelynn Driskell combined for 38 of Fremont-Mills’ 47 points in leading the Knights to the win that improved their record to 8-6.