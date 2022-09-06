Fremont-Mills downs Vikings in district opener

A late passing touchdown from Joshua Martin to Nolan Grebin produced Stanton/Essex’s only points in a 42-6 loss at Fremont-Mills Friday, Sept. 2.

The Knights scored 36 points in the first half to put the entire second half in a continuous clock as they accumulated 294 rushing yards and another 67 yards through the air.

Stanton/Essex was held to just 19 yards rushing, while Martin managed to throw for 109 yards, completing 12 of 19 passes. He added 41 rushing yards.

Grebin completed five passes, while also catching five passes for 67 yards and a score. Kywin Tibben added four receptions for 15 yards, while Jacob Martin hauled in three balls for 15 yards.

Taylor Reed and Braxton Blackburn combined to rush for five touchdowns for Fremont-Mills.

Jonan Wookey led Stanton/Essex’s defensive effort with seven tackles. Joshua Martin added 6.5 tackles as the Vikings fell to 1-1 on the season and 0-1 in Class 8-Player District 9.

Next up for the Vikings is their home opener Friday against East Union. The Eagles enter play with a 2-0 record.