Fremont-Mills downs Vikings in district opener

Stanton/Essex football

Pictured are members of the 2022 Stanton/Essex football team. Front row, from left: Brody Gibbs, DJ Most, Joshua Martin, Kywin Tibben, Jonan Wookey, and Nolan Grebin. Second row, from left: Peyton TePoel, Qwintyn Vanatta, Kooper Nelson, Evan Hopf, Eli Davis, Logan French, Preston Carpenter, Wade Sholes, and James McDonald. Third row, from left: Bryan Brazael (assistant coach), Devon Taylor, Logan McQueen, Max Yeager, Blaine Sundberg, Simon Showalter, Bradley Franks, Jacob Martin, Gavin Ford, and Jeremy Tibben (assistant coach). Fourth row, from left: Jeff Grebin (head coach), Isaiah Sholes, Brodee Sowers, Jasmine Osher, Cale Haley, Will Roberts, Rylan Grebin, and Todd Franks (assistant coach).

 Photo courtesy Charm Carpenter/Red Oak Express

A late passing touchdown from Joshua Martin to Nolan Grebin produced Stanton/Essex’s only points in a 42-6 loss at Fremont-Mills Friday, Sept. 2.

The Knights scored 36 points in the first half to put the entire second half in a continuous clock as they accumulated 294 rushing yards and another 67 yards through the air.

Stanton/Essex was held to just 19 yards rushing, while Martin managed to throw for 109 yards, completing 12 of 19 passes. He added 41 rushing yards.

Grebin completed five passes, while also catching five passes for 67 yards and a score. Kywin Tibben added four receptions for 15 yards, while Jacob Martin hauled in three balls for 15 yards.

Taylor Reed and Braxton Blackburn combined to rush for five touchdowns for Fremont-Mills.

Jonan Wookey led Stanton/Essex’s defensive effort with seven tackles. Joshua Martin added 6.5 tackles as the Vikings fell to 1-1 on the season and 0-1 in Class 8-Player District 9.

Next up for the Vikings is their home opener Friday against East Union. The Eagles enter play with a 2-0 record.

